Tom Holland Addresses Concerns Of An R-Rated Punisher In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

"The Punisher: One Last Kill" is a violent spectacle, but viewers shouldn't expect Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) to go completely off the rails in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." The film's family-friendly rating means that the skull-adorned vigilante will have to tone down his outbursts and naughty language, but Tom Holland assures fans that Castle will still be true to himself. As he told Empire:

"I know that there are concerns about taking a sort of R-rated character and putting him into one of these movies, but the way that we've designed the world around him feels very authentic to the Frank Castle we know. There are fun ways to get around the fact that he swears all the time and kills people."

That sounds good and all, but "The Punisher: One Last Kill" still raises some questions about "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Castle's most recent on-screen outing is so unhinged that Spidey's upcoming adventure risks undermining the violent vigilante's atrocities. Sure, it could lead to an entertaining strange bedfellow's dynamic, but do "Punisher" fans want to see a neutered Castle cosying up to Spider-Man? Still, maybe the fact both characters have lost family members will strike up a bond between them?

Of course, we can only wait and see the movie before casting judgments. Holland's comments at least making it sound like Marvel is aware of everyone's concerns, and Bernthal has echoed similar sentiments in the past.