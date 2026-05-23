The Punisher: One Last Kill May Have Introduced Frank Castle's Scariest Marvel Villain

"The Punisher: One Last Kill" sees Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) forced to fend off a bunch of assassins in his local neighborhood. Ma Gnucci (Judith Light) wants him dead for killing her son, and she makes sure to personally let Frank know that she put the price on his head. That said, the silent and imposing character (Jamal Lloyd Johnson) who accompanies Ma during her interaction with Frank also deserves some recognition, as he is one of the vigilante's most fearsome foes.

Ma refers to the large man as Barry, implying that he is none other than Barracuda. Fans of the Garth Ennis comics that inspired "The Punisher: One Last Kill" will be familiar with this villain. He is one of Frank's most notable and terrifying adversaries — the type of fella who engages in cannibalism and other atrocities for fun. Barry in "The Punisher: One Last Kill" bears all of the same physical characteristics as the comic book villain, and the fact he doesn't even flinch in the presence of Frank suggests that he must be formidable. You know, like Barracuda.

What's more, the creators of "Punisher: One Last Kill" have essentially confirmed that Johnson's character is Barracuda, so there's that. But what could this mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?