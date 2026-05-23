The Punisher: One Last Kill May Have Introduced Frank Castle's Scariest Marvel Villain
"The Punisher: One Last Kill" sees Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) forced to fend off a bunch of assassins in his local neighborhood. Ma Gnucci (Judith Light) wants him dead for killing her son, and she makes sure to personally let Frank know that she put the price on his head. That said, the silent and imposing character (Jamal Lloyd Johnson) who accompanies Ma during her interaction with Frank also deserves some recognition, as he is one of the vigilante's most fearsome foes.
Ma refers to the large man as Barry, implying that he is none other than Barracuda. Fans of the Garth Ennis comics that inspired "The Punisher: One Last Kill" will be familiar with this villain. He is one of Frank's most notable and terrifying adversaries — the type of fella who engages in cannibalism and other atrocities for fun. Barry in "The Punisher: One Last Kill" bears all of the same physical characteristics as the comic book villain, and the fact he doesn't even flinch in the presence of Frank suggests that he must be formidable. You know, like Barracuda.
What's more, the creators of "Punisher: One Last Kill" have essentially confirmed that Johnson's character is Barracuda, so there's that. But what could this mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Will Barracuda return to the MCU following Punisher: One Last Kill?
"The Punisher: One Last Kill" is superior to the Netflix series because it's a love letter to the comics. The special is pure unadulterated mayhem, and the inclusion of characters like Ma Gnucci and Barracuda prove that the creators know what fans want to see. Here's what co-writer Reinaldo Marcus Green had to say on the matter while speaking to The Mary Sue:
"The Ma Gnucci character was just so much fun. And, obviously hopefully a wink to Barracuda and whatever can come from that in the future of the MCU."
This sentiment was echoed by Jamal Lloyd Johnson on Instagram, who revealed that he's stoked to have been able to play Barracuda in "The Punisher: One Last Kill." "I'm humbled. Even with a small role, being welcomed into a universe this iconic means a lot to me," he wrote.
Could this mean that we see more of Barracuda in the MCU? "Punisher: One Last Kill" leaves the door open for his and Ma's feud with Frank Castle to continue, so never say never. Be that as it may, though, The Punisher's next adventure is in the PG-13-rated "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which probably won't feature a comic book-accurate depiction of a cannibalistic villain like Barracuda.
Still, if Marvel is smart, they will treat us to more R-rated "Punisher" specials down the line. Frank vs. Barry could be one hell of a violent showdown — and it shouldn't be confined to a family-friendly "Spider-Man" movie.