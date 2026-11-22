The Best New Hallmark 2026 Star Wars & Star Trek Christmas Ornaments
Every year, Hallmark unveils a new collection of Keepsake Ornaments for the holidays, ensuring that everyone's Christmas tree is filled to the brim. But while some prefer traditional Christmas ornaments featuring Santa Claus, reindeer, snowmen, and all the usual holiday imagery, at /Film, we want our tree packed with pop culture.
That's why we're glad that Hallmark's 2026 Keepsake Ornaments collection has a batch of new ornaments for movie and TV enthusiasts. More specifically, we're always jazzed about the new line-up of ornaments inspired by both the "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" franchises. Each existing for decades and constantly adding new movies and TV shows to their ongoing canon, "Star Wars and "Star Trek" have plenty of history to draw from when creating Christmas ornaments, and as technology has improved, the craftsmanship behind them has only gotten better.
Whether you're starting your Hallmark Keepsake Ornament collection for the first time or adding to the ever-growing ensemble of decorations, these are the best new Hallmark 2026 "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" Christmas ornaments.
Star Wars ships turned into 2026 Hallmark Christmas ornaments
"Star Wars" has some of the coolest spaceships around, and Hallmark has been celebrating them for years. There are various versions of the Millennium Falcon, X-Wing, and all the various TIE Fighters out there from the collections for previous years, and 2026 is adding a couple more ships to the mix.
First up, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" gets a new ornament in honor of the Razor Crest that Din Djarin comes into possession of in the not-so-successful "Star Wars" movie. Personally, I don't think it's as cool as Mando's previous Razor Crest, and the yellow color makes it feel more like a space taxi than the cool ride of a bounty hunter, but if you're a "Star Wars" completionist, you probably need to have this one.
Thankfully, Hallmark has also reached into the past for another "Star Wars" ship ornament by giving the B-Wing a proper decoration. The ship, which is featured in the Battle of Endor in "Return of the Jedi," is a personal favorite of mine, and it's nice to see it join the ranks of the other Rebel Alliance vessels.
All right, technically, these aren't ships, but since they feature Luke Skywalker and Han Solo in the gunner seats of the Millennium Falcon for these ornaments inspired by "A New Hope," they belong here. These even have light and sound inspired by the exciting sequence where the characters take out a small swarm of TIE Fighters.
By the way, don't forget about the A-Wing from "Return of the Jedi" and the TIE Avenger from "Andor." Both ships were released in the 2025 collection, but they're still available this year.
Star Trek ships boldly go to the Christmas tree in Hallmark's 2026 ornament collection
"Star Trek: Picard" gave fans of "The Next Generation" much to be happy about, as it reunited many of the show's cast members for one final round of exploring the final frontier. Now, you can bring two of the show's ships home as Christmas ornaments.
First, there's the U.S.S. Titan-A from the third season of "Picard." Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick) assumed command of the ship until its crew met their fate. Hopefully, it will fare better just hanging around your Christmas tree.
Speaking of the Titan-A, the ship was reclassified as the Enterprise-G and placed under the command of Captain Seven of Nine, and here, it's turned into a metal ornament honoring its appearance from the final moments of "Picard" Season 3.
For those who like their "Star Trek" animated and with a little more laughs, "Lower Decks" offered both. Hallmark has given the show's ship, the U.S.S. Cerritos, its own ornament. It might be tasked with the less important, second-contact missions, but it's still part of the "Star Trek" legacy. In fact, it's one of the most important ships in Federation history.
No, you're not seeing double. Well, I guess you are. But these are actually two different "Star Trek" ornaments inspired by "Original Series" episodes. You have to pay close attention to detail on these Shuttlecraft ornaments, as one is the Einstein from "The Doomsday Machine" and the other is the Galileo from "The Galileo Seven." Each makes unique sounds, with the latter including a holiday message from Leonard Nimoy, recorded for an ornament all the way back in 1992.
Star Wars characters frozen in time as 2026 Hallmark ornaments
There are endless "Star Wars" characters ready to be posed for placement on a Christmas tree, and these are the latest additions for 2026.
First up, on the Imperial side, there's always a new Darth Vader ornament, and this year, a signature moment from "Rogue One" is turned into one. This is where Vader shows how deadly he is, taking out a small batch of Rebel Alliance troopers as he tries to chase down the stolen Death Star plans at the end of the movie. The ornament features lights and sounds that recreate this terrifying show of strength, and it's just plain cool.
Speaking of "Rogue One," the movie's hero, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), gets her own Hallmark Keepsake ornament. She's armed and ready to take on whatever Imperial troops come her way. However, she likely never had to deal with Snowtroopers, the Stormtrooper variant from "Empire Strikes Back," joining the Hallmark line-up this year. But you know who did have to deal with Snowtroopers? Luke Skywalker. Still, he never encountered them in "Return of the Jedi," which inspired this 2026 ornament of Luke in his signature Jedi outfit.
Finally, let's hear it for a couple little guys from "The Mandalorian and Grogu." First, there's the endlessly merchandised Grogu, this time eating one of those little blue cookies. Joining him is one of the few good things to come out of "The Rise of Skywalker," an Anzellan droidsmith, which plays a key role in "The Mandalorian and Grogu."
Star Trek characters beamed up as 2026 Hallmark Christmas ornaments
With far more time on television under its belt, the "Star Trek" franchise has plenty of characters ready to join the Christmas tree. This year's focus is mostly on ships, but there are a few familiar faces getting turned into ornaments for 2026.
First up, though this new Spock ornament is inspired by "Star Trek: The Original Series," it's actually depicting a moment never seen on the show. Instead, it takes a cue from a 1972 model kit, one of many that imagined adventures that happened off-screen, filling in gaps or taking artistic liberties during the show's popularity.
Elsewhere, we have Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) from "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," donning her medical white uniform. In addition, though not a new ornament this year, this one featuring Data from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" hails from back in 2023, and it's a fan favorite that's still worth picking up while it's available. The ornament even plays dialogue featuring Data's loving poem in honor of the cat named Spot.
All of these ornaments, and many more from movies and television, are available at Hallmark's website and its brick and mortar stores while supplies last.