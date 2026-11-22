"Star Wars" has some of the coolest spaceships around, and Hallmark has been celebrating them for years. There are various versions of the Millennium Falcon, X-Wing, and all the various TIE Fighters out there from the collections for previous years, and 2026 is adding a couple more ships to the mix.

First up, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" gets a new ornament in honor of the Razor Crest that Din Djarin comes into possession of in the not-so-successful "Star Wars" movie. Personally, I don't think it's as cool as Mando's previous Razor Crest, and the yellow color makes it feel more like a space taxi than the cool ride of a bounty hunter, but if you're a "Star Wars" completionist, you probably need to have this one.

Hallmark

Thankfully, Hallmark has also reached into the past for another "Star Wars" ship ornament by giving the B-Wing a proper decoration. The ship, which is featured in the Battle of Endor in "Return of the Jedi," is a personal favorite of mine, and it's nice to see it join the ranks of the other Rebel Alliance vessels.

Hallmark

All right, technically, these aren't ships, but since they feature Luke Skywalker and Han Solo in the gunner seats of the Millennium Falcon for these ornaments inspired by "A New Hope," they belong here. These even have light and sound inspired by the exciting sequence where the characters take out a small swarm of TIE Fighters.

Hallmark

By the way, don't forget about the A-Wing from "Return of the Jedi" and the TIE Avenger from "Andor." Both ships were released in the 2025 collection, but they're still available this year.