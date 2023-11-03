Cool Stuff: The Best New Star Wars And Star Trek Hallmark Christmas Ornaments For 2023

Meanwhile, Hallmark has been regularly producing "Star Trek" ornaments for decades, starting in 1991 with a handsome version of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Many Trekkies keen on collecting likely also have intimate knowledge of the 1992 talking Galileo shuttlecraft that featured original dialogue from Leonard Nimoy saying "Happy Holidays." The 2023 season keeps the tradition going with a quartet of new ornaments culled from various points of "Star Trek" history.

The latest Enterprise ornament sees the ship being held in the grip of an outsize teal-colored human hand, an image taken from the 1967 original series episode "Who Mourns for Adonais?" In that episode, the ship was halted in the middle of space by Apollo himself. It seems Apollo was an off-world alien who missed being worshiped by humanity. Kirk (William Shatner) explained that humanity outgrew its gods long ago.

Hallmark

From the days of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Hallmark has made two ornaments. The first is a reference to the 1992 episode "Relics," and features the first meeting of Scotty (James Doohan) and Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart). In that episode, Scotty was trapped in a transporter beam for decades and resurrected in the 24th century. There is also an ornament featuring Data (Brent Spiner) reading a poem to his cat Spot, something he did in the 1992 episode "Schisms." The poem is as dry as one might expect, coming from an android.

Hallmark

Additionally, Hallmark is offering a two-in-one ornament of Badgey (Jack McBrayer), the holographic villain from "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Badgey was invented by Ensign Rutherford as an instructional hologram of an anthropomorphic Starfleet logo, but it quickly gained consciousness and turned evil, attempting to gleefully kill its creator. One of the Badgeys is good, the other is evil. (Witney Seibold)

You can see these and even more sci-fi ornaments from Hallmark right here.