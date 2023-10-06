Cool Stuff: Activate Hasbro's New Light-Up Hologram Star Wars Black Series Action Figures
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Not unlike studios double-dipping movies with various collector's editions and anniversary versions of movies over the years, toy makers like to do the same with action figures. For example, the "Star Wars" Black Series line of detailed six-inch action figures introduced the "Carbonized Collection," which takes action figures that already exist and gives them a stylistic new paint job. It forces the serious collectors to throw down some more cash, and the manufacturers don't even have to create a new action figure mold. Most of these are worth passing up, but when it comes to the new Holocomm Collection action figures, I'm gonna be the sucker who ends up grabbing at least a couple of these.
The new "Star Wars" Holocomm Collection of Black Series action figures is inspired by the very holograms that appear all over the sci-fi franchise, whether it's in the form of communications across the galaxy or as flyers for a bounty. In this case, it's more inspired by the hologram bounties, because each translucent blue figure comes with a light-up puck for the figure to stand on, as well as an additional accessory with a price on the character's head. Because of the inspiration, it should come as no surprise that a few characters from "The Mandalorian" make up most of the new line, but there is a certain smuggler and a beloved Jedi who are also included in the line-up.
Light 'em up!
The first wave of Holocomm Collection action figures from Hasbro's "Star Wars" Black Series line will include the original namesake of "The Mandalorian" himself, Din Djarin, but it will also include his new Mandalorian cohorts Bo-Katan Kryze and Axe Woves. Plus, Ahsoka Tano is getting a hologram figure, complete with a pair of transparent lightsabers. And finally, Han Solo made the roster. After all, even though he didn't appear in hologram form very much (honestly, I'm not sure he ever did in the movies), he's a smuggler who has had plenty of bounties out for him, so it just makes sense.
All of these figures are exclusives at various retailers, and while most of them are already available for pre-order, the Ahsoka and Bo-Katan figures don't appear to be online yet. Here's a rundown of where (and when) you can get each figure:
- Han Solo – Entertainment Earth (available for pre-order now)
- The Mandalorian – Hasbro Pulse and ShopDisney (available for pre-order now)
- Ahsoka Tano – Walmart (available for pre-order starting at 10:00am ET on October 12 for Walmart Collector Con)
- Bo-Katan Kryze – Target (supposed to be available for pre-order at 1:00pm ET on October 5 but wasn't up at the time of writing, so keep checking)
- Axe Woves – Amazon (available for pre-order now)
Hopefully, this will be the beginning of an entirely new collection, seeing as most of these figures aren't the ones who have appeared in holograms the most. Like, if we don't get an Emperor Palpatine, Darth Vader, or Darth Maul hologram figure, then nothing is right with this world. There's just something cool about translucent figures when you shine light through them.