Cool Stuff: Activate Hasbro's New Light-Up Hologram Star Wars Black Series Action Figures

Not unlike studios double-dipping movies with various collector's editions and anniversary versions of movies over the years, toy makers like to do the same with action figures. For example, the "Star Wars" Black Series line of detailed six-inch action figures introduced the "Carbonized Collection," which takes action figures that already exist and gives them a stylistic new paint job. It forces the serious collectors to throw down some more cash, and the manufacturers don't even have to create a new action figure mold. Most of these are worth passing up, but when it comes to the new Holocomm Collection action figures, I'm gonna be the sucker who ends up grabbing at least a couple of these.

Hasbro

The new "Star Wars" Holocomm Collection of Black Series action figures is inspired by the very holograms that appear all over the sci-fi franchise, whether it's in the form of communications across the galaxy or as flyers for a bounty. In this case, it's more inspired by the hologram bounties, because each translucent blue figure comes with a light-up puck for the figure to stand on, as well as an additional accessory with a price on the character's head. Because of the inspiration, it should come as no surprise that a few characters from "The Mandalorian" make up most of the new line, but there is a certain smuggler and a beloved Jedi who are also included in the line-up.