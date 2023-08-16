Hasbro's New Ahsoka Action Figures Deliver Live-Action Versions Of The Star Wars Rebels Crew
It's almost time for the new "Ahsoka" series to debut on Disney+, bringing an even larger part of the animated "Star Wars Rebels" sect of the universe into live-action. Of course, it wouldn't be a new "Star Wars" project without a whole new line of toys to go along with it.
Hasbro's Black Series and Vintage Collection will have a whole new array of characters coming to shelves in honor of the show. While we'll be waiting for new episodes to debut before the larger roster of characters gets turned into toys, the initial wave is giving us live-action versions of a few characters who are prominently featured in the "Ahsoka" trailer. Obviously, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano is getting new figures with her trusty double lightsabers, but for me, it's Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren who are the most exciting additions — especially since one of their figures comes with an adorable lothcat.
Check out Ahsoka's Black Series action figures
The Black Series of "Star Wars" merchandise delivers 6-inch collectible action figures with substantially more detail than the smaller, standard 3.75-inch line, and "Ahsoka" will be joining the roster with three of the show's main characters.
First, we're getting a simple update of Ahsoka Tano with Rosario Dawson's likeness. This isn't the first action figure version of the live-action iteration of the character, so if you already have Ahsoka, this may not be an instant buy unless you absolutely need to have every iteration of the hero.
Next, we have Mary Elizabeth Winstead joining your shelf as Hera Syndulla. This figure is light on the accessories, coming with only a small blaster, but because this figure is adapting the live-action version of the "Star Wars Rebels" character, it's much different from the Black Series version that was previously released.
Finally, rounding out this first wave of Black Series figures from "Ahsoka," we have a new version of Sabine Wren. Aside from featuring the likeness of Natasha Liu Bordizzo, complete with a new wardrobe look that still keeps Sabine's armor intact, there's an awesome new accessory that ties into new details about her character. As the "Ahsoka" trailer indicated, it would seem that Ahsoka once tried to train Sabine as a Jedi, so she has her own green lightsaber, and the hilt looks particularly cool. Otherwise, she comes with her Mandalorian helmet and signature dual blasters. She just might be the best new figure from "Ahsoka" (at least so far).
All of these figures are available on Amazon and Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 each.
The Vintage Collection has the goods, too
Meanwhile, over in the Vintage Collection, Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren are getting new figures as well. Again, Ahsoka's figure is rather basic, only coming with her dual lightsabers. But there have been several other Vintage Collection figures of Ahsoka in recent years thanks to "The Mandalorian," so that's to be expected. Plus, there will probably be even more new versions once the show is fully unveiled this fall.
Following in the footsteps of the Black Series, it's Sabine Wren who gets the best figure again. That's because she's a deluxe action figure who comes with eight total accessories. On top of her dual blasters, she also comes with her new lightsaber, as well as a graffiti spray tool, and her trademark helmet. But easily the best accessory is a little lothcat. It would seem this is Sabine's loyal pet, and we can't wait to find out what its name is. (The lothcat was brought to life with practical puppetry on set.)
Ahsoka costs $16.99 while Sabine will run you $27.99. Both figures are available for pre-order at Amazon and Hasbro Pulse.
"Ahsoka" debuts on Disney+ starting on August 23, 2023.