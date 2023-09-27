Cool Stuff: Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection Is The Ultimate Next Generation Box Set

The character of Captin Jean-Luc Picard, as played by Patrick Stewart, appeared in 176 episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the pilot episode of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and four "Star Trek" feature films. His voice was heard briefly in an episode of "Star Trek: Enterprise," and a picture of him turned up on "Short Treks." After several decades, the character and the actor returned for 30 episodes of "Star Trek: Picard." He is handily one of the most prolific characters from throughout the franchise, and it's easy to see why. Picard is a role model par excellence. He is controlled, stern, serious, and open-minded. He is an experienced diplomat and capable of making solid command decisions in a split second. Picard is essentially the college professor you long to impress and live in constant fear of disappointing. He read very old books, drank tea, and had class.

Picard, however, wasn't entirely without levity or warmth. He fostered several mature romances during his tenure on "Star Trek," and he would spend his free time on the Enterprise's holodeck recreating 1940s-style murder mysteries dressed as his favorite detective Dixon Hill. As a young man, a feisty, hot-headed Picard was stabbed through the heart during a bar brawl. For the bulk of his screentime, Picard had an artificial heart. That is until the first season of "Picard" when his consciousness was shunted into an android body.

For those who want to run a near-full marathon of every Picard appearance, one should have their eye on "The Picard Legacy Collection," a 54-disc Blu-ray box set that contains every episode of "Next Generation," all four NextGen movies, and every episode of "Picard."

The box set was announced back during the summer for a release in October, but it has been delayed slightly for a release on November 7, 2023. Once you see what's included in the box set, you'll agree that it'll be worth the wait.