The Mandalorian And Grogu Brings Back Din Djarin's Old Ship For An Infuriating Reason

The latest trailer for "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is really interested in not letting the past die. The continuation of the first live-action "Star Wars" TV show takes the titular Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and his adopted son Grogu on a grand, nostalgic adventure. Taking place at some point after the events of "The Mandalorian" season 3, the movie finds the titular pair on a mission involving the New Republic and the remnants of the Galactic Empire.

Along the way, they will meet plenty of familiar faces. This movie is set to bring back Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios (Steve Blum) from "Star Wars Rebels," Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White) from the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" movie, and the Anzellans from "The Rise of Skywalker." We're even getting the forgotten bounty hunter Embo in "The Mandalorian and Grogu."

Indeed, this movie seems to be more preoccupied with bringing back old and forgotten things rather than paving a path forward for the future of the franchise. Not only are we getting a bunch of cameos and guest appearances from several Glup Shittos, but even the Mandalorian's old spaceship is back. Yes, the ship that was blown to smithereens in season two. Somehow, the Razor Crest has returned.

Of course, director Jon Favreau has a perfectly good reason to bring back the ship, or at least a ship that looks exactly like it. As Favreau told Polygon, "He's in a Razor Crest now, which is the ship that he originally had. He's in the same model of ship." So, it's not the same ship, but it's one that looks just like it that Din Djarin happened to find at some old garage off-screen? Not only is this a dumb reason, it is infuriating.