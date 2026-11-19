Spoilers are never late, nor are they early, but arrive precisely when they mean to. This article discusses major plot details from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3 Episodes 5-6.

Ages may pass, tyrants come and go, but some things in Middle-earth never change. As we reach the endgame of "The Rings of Power" Season 3, the Prime Video series is approaching the halfway point of its five-season plan. Although this takes place thousands of years before the events of "The Lord of the Rings," this inevitably means that Middle-earth is beginning to look much like the version we remember from Peter Jackson's spiritually-related (though canonically separate) films.

The looming threat of Charlie Vickers' Sauron is the most obvious link between the Second and Third Ages of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy epic, of course, but the similarities extend far beyond the self-styled Lord of the Rings. The various peoples of the land still profoundly distrust each other despite their common enemy, Ringwraiths are on the prowl, and everything's building to the forging of the One Ring to rule them all. But don't look past one of the most surprising developments of all: the brewing rivalry between Daniel Weyman's Gandalf and the so-called Dark Wizard Pallando (Ciarán Hinds).

In Episode 3, we learned that Gandalf's purpose was to save Pallando rather than defeat him, but our Grey wizard quickly finds this easier said than done. Pallando the Blue has found himself backed into a corner, caught between a Nazgnagôl and a Dark Lord. And no matter how much Gandalf urges him to join their power together and unite against their foe, the Dark Wizard's actions in Episode 5 give us a wizard-on-wizard fight that feels like a remake of Gandalf's struggles with Saruman centuries later.