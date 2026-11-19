The Rings Of Power Season 3 Is Loosely Remaking A Familiar Lord Of The Rings Storyline
Spoilers are never late, nor are they early, but arrive precisely when they mean to. This article discusses major plot details from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3 Episodes 5-6.
Ages may pass, tyrants come and go, but some things in Middle-earth never change. As we reach the endgame of "The Rings of Power" Season 3, the Prime Video series is approaching the halfway point of its five-season plan. Although this takes place thousands of years before the events of "The Lord of the Rings," this inevitably means that Middle-earth is beginning to look much like the version we remember from Peter Jackson's spiritually-related (though canonically separate) films.
The looming threat of Charlie Vickers' Sauron is the most obvious link between the Second and Third Ages of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy epic, of course, but the similarities extend far beyond the self-styled Lord of the Rings. The various peoples of the land still profoundly distrust each other despite their common enemy, Ringwraiths are on the prowl, and everything's building to the forging of the One Ring to rule them all. But don't look past one of the most surprising developments of all: the brewing rivalry between Daniel Weyman's Gandalf and the so-called Dark Wizard Pallando (Ciarán Hinds).
In Episode 3, we learned that Gandalf's purpose was to save Pallando rather than defeat him, but our Grey wizard quickly finds this easier said than done. Pallando the Blue has found himself backed into a corner, caught between a Nazgnagôl and a Dark Lord. And no matter how much Gandalf urges him to join their power together and unite against their foe, the Dark Wizard's actions in Episode 5 give us a wizard-on-wizard fight that feels like a remake of Gandalf's struggles with Saruman centuries later.
The Rings of Power Season 3 intentionally evokes Saruman's fall through Gandalf and Pallando
As a certain "Star Wars" director once so memorably put it, "It's like poetry, sort of. They rhyme." Obviously, George Lucas was trying to verbalize the idea of mythology and lore echoing through the ages — humans love ourselves some cyclical storytelling, after all. "The Lord of the Rings" is no different. In this case, "The Rings of Power" has the added challenge of having to live in the shadow of an all-timer trilogy and contend with an audience that has come to view those movies as the definitive version of this story.
Well, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay opted for a trip down memory lane with Gandalf and Pallando's long-awaited reunion after Season 2. Burdened with the glorious purpose of redeeming his fellow wizard (as handed down by the Secret Fire), Gandalf tries to reason with the Dark Wizard ... before things ultimately turn violent. Between Pallando's entreaties that they must "kneel" to Sauron and the subsequent duel with their magical staffs, it's all very reminiscent of a similar moment in "The Fellowship of the Ring." While visiting his "old friend," Gandalf realizes to his horror that the great wizard Saruman (Christopher Lee) is now in thrall to Sauron and now urges Gandalf to "join" him.
From the dialogue to the fight choreography to Bear McCreary's score, this sequence clearly attempts to evoke the Saruman/Gandalf dynamic for viewers. But, rather than serve as a mere reference for the sake of it, this actually helps make this battle more meaningful. Down the line, hundreds and hundreds of years in the future, we can imagine an older and wiser Gandalf remembering this encounter with Pallando when he visits Saruman.
The Rings of Power makes the Gandalf/Saruman fight in The Lord of the Rings hit even harder
What's a magical wizard's duel or two between very old friends? As Gandalf learns early on in "The Rings of Power" Season 3, the all-powerful godlike being known as Eru Ilúvatar sent five wizards (known as Istari) to Middle-earth. In the official canon laid down by J.R.R. Tolkien, this occurred early in the Third Age — the same time period that the events of "The Lord of the Rings" take place in — as a way to bring aid during Sauron's latest return. In "The Rings of Power," this has been moved up to the Second Age and it's easy to see why. As a result, the creative team can now use this meeting between Gandalf and Pallando (which doesn't take place in any of Tolkien's texts) to reflect and echo his later experience with Saruman.
It's a neat, ironic twist that this happens to involve a Dark Wizard whom many fans once thought might be Saruman himself. Instead, Episode 5 uses Pallando the Blue as a parallel to Saruman the White's eerily similar fall into darkness. Since this subplot is entirely missing from Episode 6, we'll have to wait and see how Episode 7 and the finale wrap things up — whether Gandalf proves successful in his mission to win Pallando back from the clutches of evil, or if Pallando's mysterious vision from the Secret Fire proves true and his doom really does come at the hands of "a ring-bearer" as he foresaw.
Either way, this lends all sorts of weight to Gandalf's later struggle with Saruman. Seeing one wizarding friend turn to the dark side is bad enough, but reliving it all over again? That's some serious trauma.