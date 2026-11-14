Is The Rings Of Power Connected To Peter Jackson's Lord Of The Rings Trilogy?

The canon of the "Lord of the Rings" movie and TV franchise has become a little complicated in recent years. Sauron's war finally arrives in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, and with the show's return, it's worth asking: Is this series canonical to Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" films? We finally have a firm answer, and it's ... sort of (if we read between the lines).

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, "The Rings of Power" co-showrunner Patrick McKay addressed the canon question head-on without giving a simple "yes" or "no" answer. Still he made it pretty clear where things stand, explaining, "There is room in Middle-earth for everybody, and we're fans of those films, and we hope it's great." (He was referring to the already controversial upcoming film "The Hunt for Gollum" with that last bit.)

In terms of the "Lord of the Rings" timeline, "The Rings of Power" is set thousands of years before the "Lord of the Rings" movies. So, in theory, they could work together. Speaking further though, McKay established that the show exists alongside the many interpretations of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth books over the years and not necessarily as part of any other adaptation (including Jackson's):

"So many talented artists in so many mediums over 75 years have interpreted this material, painted or drawn it, or put it in a song or made it into a film or an animated film. I think to sit on a shelf with all those other works, we are only too delighted for that to be our fate."

He added that the movies and the show are "in conversation with one another." Put simply, then, "The Rings of Power" is not strictly canon within the universe of Jackson's films.