Hexed Might Be A Major Misfire For Disney Animation At The Box Office
Disney has produced many of the best animated movies of all time. They've been doing it longer than anyone else and, arguably, better than anyone else for decades. Unfortunately though, original animation has been a tough sell to audiences in recent years, and Disney's "Hexed" looks like it's going to suffer at the box office as a result of this trend.
"Hexed" is currently eyeing an opening in the $23 million range, per Box Office Theory. That's across the full five-day, Wednesday to Sunday stretch since this movie is opening mid-week for the Thanksgiving holiday. The comedy "Focker In-Law" pits Ben Stiller against Ariana Grande and looks to win the weekend with around $36 million. For what it's worth, earlier tracking (via Deadline) had both movies doing between $40 and $50 million across the five-day stretch.
More than A24's "Club Kid" or or the "Hershey" biopic, also releasing over Thanksgiving, it's "The Hunger Games" that will be a bigger issue for Disney's latest. "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" will be a bigger hit than you realize, doing well over $100 million on opening weekend. That means, in its second frame, it could still easily take number one over Thanksgiving.
Disney's latest centers on an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld) who discovers secret magical abilities which. Once unleashed, they hurtle her out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand directed the movie, with Josie Trinidad co-directing.
Disney's Hexed seemingly has too many hurdles to overcome
The big issue for "Hexed" is that these movies don't come cheap. We're looking at a budget of at least $150 million, if not much more. Even at $150 million, an opening under $30 million across a robust, long holiday weekend is close to a death sentence. Yes, there are overseas markets to account for and family-friendly movies can have long legs. Even so, the early estimates are rough, to put it kindly.
It's especially disappointing because this feels like the right place on the calendar for the movie. "Moana 2" smashed box office records and led to the biggest Thanksgiving ever in 2024. That eventually became a $1 billion hit for Disney. But that was a sequel to a much-beloved move from the 2010s. Originals, from both Disney Animation and Pixar, have struggled mightily in the 2020s.
Case in point, "Strange World" bombed at the box office in 2022, taking in just $73 million worldwide. "Hexed" doesn't appear to be in such terrible shape but it's not looking good. Disney's "Wish" was also a big disappointment at the box office in 2023, doing $255 million worldwide. Decent for an original movie by today's standards but not nearly good enough to turn a profit.
The only thing Disney can hope for is that word of mouth amongst moviegoers is outstanding, which could give "Hexed" unusually long legs. Or that tracking is just wildly off and the movie actually comes in closer to earlier estimates. Either way, as it stands, this one looks like it just has one too many hurdles to clear.
Disney's "Hexed" hits theaters on November 25, 2026.