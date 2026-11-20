Disney has produced many of the best animated movies of all time. They've been doing it longer than anyone else and, arguably, better than anyone else for decades. Unfortunately though, original animation has been a tough sell to audiences in recent years, and Disney's "Hexed" looks like it's going to suffer at the box office as a result of this trend.

"Hexed" is currently eyeing an opening in the $23 million range, per Box Office Theory. That's across the full five-day, Wednesday to Sunday stretch since this movie is opening mid-week for the Thanksgiving holiday. The comedy "Focker In-Law" pits Ben Stiller against Ariana Grande and looks to win the weekend with around $36 million. For what it's worth, earlier tracking (via Deadline) had both movies doing between $40 and $50 million across the five-day stretch.

More than A24's "Club Kid" or or the "Hershey" biopic, also releasing over Thanksgiving, it's "The Hunger Games" that will be a bigger issue for Disney's latest. "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" will be a bigger hit than you realize, doing well over $100 million on opening weekend. That means, in its second frame, it could still easily take number one over Thanksgiving.

Disney's latest centers on an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld) who discovers secret magical abilities which. Once unleashed, they hurtle her out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand directed the movie, with Josie Trinidad co-directing.