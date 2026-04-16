Focker In-Law Trailer Hilariously Pits Ben Stiller Against Ariana Grande

Roughly 26 years ago, Ben Stiller buried Sylvester Stallone at the box office when the Stiller-starring "Meet the Parents" captured the mainstream comedy zeitgeist, leaving the Stallone-led "Get Carter" remake in its dust. The scale of the film's success might've surprised Universal Pictures, but the studio knew it had multiple elements working in its favor. "There's Something About Mary" had transformed Stiller into a rom-com superstar, while "Analyze This" had turned his co-star, Robert De Niro, into a viable comedy lead. Add in director Jay Roach, who was red hot thanks to the "Austin Powers" movies, and this reeked of a guaranteed hit.

"Meet the Parents" isn't a classic, per se, but it is a very funny PG-13 comedy that you can watch with the whole family around the holidays. That said, one time around with De Niro's retired, ridiculously protective CIA agent Jack Byrnes and Stiller's frazzled groom-to-be Gaylord "Greg" Focker was enough. Universal, however, looked at the film's $330 million gross and greenlit a sequel. "If you thought Jack and Greg were mismatched, wait'll you see how the Byrnes mesh with Greg's eccentric parents!" Or so the thinking went.

Universal was spot-on commercially, but critics panned the movie's 2004 follow-up, "Meet the Fockers." Then came "Little Fockers" in 2010, an abysmal film that grossed $311 million against an obscene $100 million budget. This is when Universal wisely tapped out.

16 years later, though, the studio is betting that moviegoers had "Little Fockers" bleached from their brains and are thus amped to see De Niro hook Ariana Grande up to the polygraph machine in "Focker In-Law." The stars of "Meet the Parents" (itself a remake of a very dark comedy you almost certainly haven't seen) are back, but are they also on autopilot? Let's examine the just-released trailer.