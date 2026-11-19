42 Years Later, The Terminator's Most Famous Line Is Still The Greatest Sci-Fi Movie Quote
"The Terminator" bowed in 1984 but was so ahead of its time it could easily debut today and be just as, if not more relevant. The film's encapsulation of society's collective fear of a technological future gave what would have otherwise been a sci-fi slasher B-movie real depth. Paired with James Cameron's still-developing yet impressive filmmaking skills, honed over years spent toiling for Roger Corman's New World Pictures and a particularly unfortunate experience on 1982's "Piranha II: The Spawning," that remarkable prescience made the film an instant classic that also happened to give its star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, his most memorable catchphrase.
Long before 2019's "Terminator: Dark Fate" made Schwarzenegger give up on the franchise altogether, Cameron's original masterpiece combined elements of the burgeoning slasher genre with sci-fi and action spectacle to create a truly original moviegoing experience (even if the insatiably litigious Harlan Ellison claimed "The Terminator" was all his idea). The fact that any movie gets produced is a marvel in its own way, but "The Terminator" was a real miracle, wrought by the sheer will of its director and his producing partner Gale Anne Hurd to actually get the film made. Their persistence paid off. What could have easily been an overlooked low-budget sci-fi actioner became a modest sensation, making $78.4 million on a $6.4 million budget and launching Cameron's career.
Clearly, the writer/director had tapped into something larger with his story of a murderous cyborg sent back through time to kill the woman who would birth the leader of the human resistance. Audiences were enraptured and 42 years later the movie remains just as chillingly pertinent and wildly entertaining as it was in the mid-'80s. As such, Arnie's most famous line arguably remains the greatest sci-fi quote of all time.
Quote of the Day by Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator
Arnold Schwarzenegger initially had no interest in "The Terminator, which considering this film (alongside his lead performance in 1982's "Conan the Barbarian") turned him into a movie star is hard to believe. Similarly, the Austrian Oak was reluctant to deliver what has since become the movie's most memorable line. Thankfully, James Cameron won him over.
The scene in question sees Arnie's Terminator arrive at a police station in search of Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor. There, he's told by the officer on duty to take a seat and wait. Big mistake. Presumably, this unstoppable killer robot could have just punched his way through the glass facade between him and the officer before rampaging through the station to find his target. But that's no fun. Instead, Cameron — who would later jump a semi-truck into a Los Angeles viaduct in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" — decided to have Arnie's robot ram a sedan through the doors of the station and into the reception desk, pinning the officer to the wall. Before he does so, however, the Terminator says the line.
After the officer tells him to take a seat, Schwarzenegger calmly takes a look around, leans in and says three words: "I'll be back." Of course, he's referring to the fact he'll soon ram the policeman between a wall and a car. But like the movie in which they're spoken, the words proved to be oddly prophetic. The Terminator did return, multiple times. Only the aforementioned "T2" lived up to the original, but the simple phrase, "I'll be back," almost came to represent the way in which "The Terminator" and its sequel remain perennially relevant as we hurtle towards the AI-driven garbage future that awaits.
More memorable quotes from The Terminator
-
"Come with me if you want to live."
-
"That Terminator is out there. It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead!"
-
"Nice night for a walk."
-
"You still don't get it, do you? He'll find her! That's what he does! That's all he does! You can't stop him! He'll wade through you, reach down her throat, and pull her f****** heart out!"
-
"Your son gave me a message to give to you. He made me memorize it. 'Thank you, Sarah, for your courage through the dark years. I can't help you with what you must soon face except to say that the future is not set. You must be stronger than you imagine you can be. You must survive or I will never exist.' That's all."
-
"Your clothes, give them to me, now."
-
"You're Terminated, f*****!"