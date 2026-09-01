Why The Terminator Credits Include A Thank You To Sci-Fi Author Harlan Ellison

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Fans of "The Terminator" will likely know the story of director James Cameron's nightmarish vision that inspired the film. The story goes that he was in Italy enduring the troubled production of his directorial debut, "Piranha II: The Spawning." After falling ill, he had a fever dream in which he saw the image of a chrome skeleton emerging from a fire. Thus, The Terminator was born. Except that's not the full story — at least according to Harlan Ellison, who during one of the many times he lashed out at Hollywood once claimed Cameron had ripped off his episode of "The Outer Limits."

The beloved sci-fi author behind one of the best "Star Trek" episodes hated Hollywood, and that almost certainly played into the multiple times he took legal action against creators, studios, and networks. Ellison had previously sued ABC over their show "Future Cop," and that wouldn't be the first time he was embroiled in a lawsuit over a futuristic sci-fi property.

Those paying close attention might have noticed that the closing credits for "The Terminator" include a thank you to Ellison. According to the writer, Cameron had admitted during an interview with Starlog Magazine that the film's story ripped off "Soldier," an Ellison-scripted episode of "The Outer Limits." But wait, didn't Cameron get his idea from a fever-induced nightmare? Not so, according to Ellison, who in 1957 wrote a short story titled "Soldier from Tomorrow," which he later adapted for his "Outer Limits" episode. In the writer's estimation, it was in this, and not Cameron's nightmare, in which the seeds for "The Terminator" were planted.