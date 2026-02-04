The Beloved Sci-Fi Author Behind One Of Star Trek's Best Episodes Hated Hollywood

Harlan Ellison is the only credited writer on the classic "Star Trek" episode "The City on the Edge of Forever" (April 6, 1967), although other authors had a hand in it. "City," for the newbies, is the episode wherein Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) leap through a sentient time portal called the Guardian of Forever (voice of Bartell LaRue) to rescue a drugged-up Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley).

The writing of the episode took a very, very long time, with "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry getting involved. Ellison was already an award-winning sci-fi author in 1967, and was given full reign to write whatever story he wanted. Sadly, his ideas conflicted with Roddenberry's idealism, as it featured a subplot about drug-dealing on the U.S.S. Enterprise and a crew member being sentenced to death by firing squad. These things are anathema to "Star Trek." Many Trekkies know about the drama that followed. Ellison was asked to re-write the script several times, partly to make it more in the spirit of "Star Trek," and partly to make his episode cheaper to film. Ellison was cantankerous at the requests, and supposedly yelled at Shatner when he also tried to make an appeal. Roddenberry and "Trek" writers D.C. Fontana and Gene L. Coon ended up "fixing" "City," much to Ellison's chagrin.

The conflict over "City" led to years of resentment between Ellison and Roddenberry. The pair frequently beefed in interviews, and Ellison claimed Roddenberry claimed a lot of his ideas as his own. The whole debacle was just one reason why Ellison ended up hating everything about Hollywood. Back in 1979, Ellison was interviewed by The Comics Journal, and he explained in detail why Hollywood was terrible, and how the city was full of I.P. thieves who were constantly ripping him off.