Constantine Sequel With Keanu Reeves Gets Update After James Gunn's DC Universe Exit
The entertainment world is still reeling from the recent shake-up at DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran have departed their posts as heads of the studio, meaning the DC Universe is in for some big changes. In fact, Gunn's DCU is reportedly being dismantled as DC Studios prepares for another reset. Whether that's good or bad remains to be seen and will be a matter of personal opinion. However, it could be good for the long-awaited sequel "Constantine 2."
In an interview with Collider, director Francis Lawrence addressed the status of the proposed follow-up to his 2005 DC Comics adaptation starring Keanu Reeves. The "Constantine" sequel was said to be officially happening with Lawrence returning back in 2022, but updates have been few and far between ever since. And while Lawrence clarified that he doesn't "want anybody to lose their jobs," he said the latest happenings at DC Studios are ultimately beneficial to his "Constantine" follow-up. As he put it:
"We have an idea, and we have a script, and we've been wanting to make it, and the people that were at DC were an impediment to us making it. So, we are now more hopeful as of yesterday's news that maybe now there will be another opportunity. But again, we've been trying to make this for 20-something years, and there's always been obstacles in the road to making it, and it's not me, it's not Keanu, it's not [producer] Akiva [Goldsman]. J.J. [Abrams] is on it as well. We all want to do it.
"It's really going to be people at Paramount, Warner, whoever's running DC now, getting everybody on board to say, like, 'Hey, we can do a sequel of our version of 'Constantine,?" Lawrence added.
Constantine 2 has a better shot at happening now
Setting aside one's personal feelings about James Gunn and Peter Safran no longer being at DC Studios, this is a movie that all involved have wanted to make for a long time. Keanu Reeves kept pestering Warner Bros. about "Constantine 2" until it said yes, but that happened before Gunn and Safran were installed to launch their DC Universe. That complicated matters. Now, the situation is complicated once again, only this time in a way that could benefit Francis Lawrence and Reeves.
We only just got word that DC Studios is developing a new John Constantine movie, but that was also before the announcement about Gunn and Safran leaving broke. Even so, Lawrence addressed that as well, suggesting that both projects could co-exist:
"Personally, I don't even care if somebody has a plan for some sort of shared universe, and they want to do another version of Constantine. If they just let us do the sequel to our version, they can coexist. So, I have renewed hope as of yesterday that there might be some possibility for forward movement there."
2005's "Constantine" wasn't an out-and-out hit at the time of its release, but it's become something of a fan favorite over time. I previously noted that a "Constantine" legacy sequel would have mixed box office prospects, yet it might just work at the right price. It's simply a matter of whether or not the regime at Skydance, Warner Bros.' new parent company, sees this as a prudent investment. Reeves is currently a bigger star than he's ever been, while Lawrence, who has shepherded the "Hunger Games" movies for years, knows how to make a hit. We'll see how things shake out.
"Constantine 2" doesn't have a release date yet, but stay tuned.