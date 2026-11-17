The entertainment world is still reeling from the recent shake-up at DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran have departed their posts as heads of the studio, meaning the DC Universe is in for some big changes. In fact, Gunn's DCU is reportedly being dismantled as DC Studios prepares for another reset. Whether that's good or bad remains to be seen and will be a matter of personal opinion. However, it could be good for the long-awaited sequel "Constantine 2."

In an interview with Collider, director Francis Lawrence addressed the status of the proposed follow-up to his 2005 DC Comics adaptation starring Keanu Reeves. The "Constantine" sequel was said to be officially happening with Lawrence returning back in 2022, but updates have been few and far between ever since. And while Lawrence clarified that he doesn't "want anybody to lose their jobs," he said the latest happenings at DC Studios are ultimately beneficial to his "Constantine" follow-up. As he put it:

"We have an idea, and we have a script, and we've been wanting to make it, and the people that were at DC were an impediment to us making it. So, we are now more hopeful as of yesterday's news that maybe now there will be another opportunity. But again, we've been trying to make this for 20-something years, and there's always been obstacles in the road to making it, and it's not me, it's not Keanu, it's not [producer] Akiva [Goldsman]. J.J. [Abrams] is on it as well. We all want to do it.

"It's really going to be people at Paramount, Warner, whoever's running DC now, getting everybody on board to say, like, 'Hey, we can do a sequel of our version of 'Constantine,?" Lawrence added.