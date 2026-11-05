Keanu Reeves' Constantine 2 Could Be Dead After A Major DC Studios Development

John Constantine is about to enter James Gunn's DC Universe. Deadline reports that DC Studios has recruited filmmaker Francis Galluppi, writer/director of the upcoming "Evil Dead Wrath," to write a movie starring Constantine. But didn't Warner Bros. already have a Constantine movie in development?

Keanu Reeves played Constantine in the eponymous 2005 "Constantine" film. It's been criticized for its inaccuracies to the original "Hellblazer" comics (Reeves is often ranked as the worst onscreen John Constantine), but as a film unto itself, "Constantine" has found an audience who love it in spite of its infidelity.

Reeves himself has been pushing for a "Constantine" sequel, but "Constantine 2" has kept facing delays. With DC Studios moving forward with a new Constantine, it's unclear if Reeves' sequel will continue; Deadline's reporting does not mention the project one way or another. Compare how DC Studios has held off bringing in Batman to its new DC Universe, even when making a movie like "Clayface" that's set in Gotham City. That's clearly because Matt Reeves' "The Batman" franchise is existing in parallel with the DCU. While a DCU-set Batman movie, "The Brave and the Bold," was announced in 2023, there's been little movement on that project since then.

Two versions of Batman simultaneously existing already seemed like a risky move. Two competing John Constantine movies? Forget about it.