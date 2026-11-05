Bill Skarsgård Addresses X-Men Casting Rumors And His Interest In A Major DC Comics Superhero Role

Marvel Studios is gearing up to unleash "Avengers: Doomsday" in 2026. Meanwhile, the studio is preparing to reintroduce us to the X-Men, with a reboot film overseen by "Thunderbolts*" director Jake Schreier, which has already cast some impressive talent ahead of its 2028 debut. One actor who won't be in the film, however is Bill Skarsgård, who was supposedly in contention for the role of Charles Xavier but has now downplayed his connection to the movie following the official casting of Christopher Abbott.

Back in July 2026, industry insider Jeff Sneider reported that Skarsgård and "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey (who also played Ward Meachum in Netflix's "Iron Fist" series) were up for the part. None of this was ever officially confirmed, however, and in August 2026, we learned that Marvel had cast "Kraven the Hunter" star Christopher Abbott as Charles Xavier, confirming that Skarsgård wouldn't be making his MCU debut with the X-Men movie. He does, however, quite like the idea of appearing as John Constantine in James Gunn's DC Universe.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the "It" star played down his involvement with the X-Men movie.

"I didn't read any scripts. It's Jake [Schreier], right?" he said. "I had a meeting with him, and I liked him. But no, it hasn't been close on a big [role]." But the actor did express an interest in another superhero role. "I thought Constantine was cool," he added. "I had an idea that Andy Muschietti and I could do Constantine. I just thought that it [would blend] truly visual horror and superhero. It's a cool thing."

Luckily for Skarsgård, it seems DC Studios is in the early stages of developing a new Constantine movie.