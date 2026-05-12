Roger Ebert Despised Keanu Reeves' Cult DC Movie That Still Needs A Sequel

Francis Lawrence's 2005 satanic thriller "Constantine" is based on DC's famed "Hellblazer" comic books, which are notorious for their violence and adult subject matter. They were published by DC Comics' Vertigo, an imprint reserved for the company's more mature titles like "The Sandman," "Preacher," and "Y: The Last Man." Meanwhile, the character John Constantine himself was created by Alan Moore, Steve Bissette, and John Totleben, and he's typically depicted as a hard-smoking, embittered antihero who works as a freelance exorcist, demon hunter, and detective who specializes in the supernatural. Imagine Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) from "The X-Files" by way of an R-rated Philip Marlowe, and you'll get the gist.

John Constantine is given the star treatment in Lawrence's movie, where he's played by Keanu Reeves. Like in the comics, Reeves' Constantine chain-smokes endlessly, leading to a pretty nasty case of terminal lung cancer. He also occasionally converses with the archangel Gabriel (Tilda Swinton) and asks for a Godly blessing to extend his life, but he's damned to Hell because he tried to die by suicide when he was younger. And while he was unsuccessful, the sin of suicide was enough to mark him for the Place Down Below. Indeed, the greasy Lucifer (Peter Stormare) can't wait to collect Constantine's soul. Elsewhere, Shia LeBoeuf co-stars as Constantine's sidekick, while Rachel Weisz portrays a police detective who sets the film's story in motion.

"Constantine" wasn't widely beloved when it first hit theaters, and many critics outright hated it. Roger Ebert was one of the film's haters, awarding it a mere one-and-a-half stars. Moreover, he was so uninterested in "Constantine" that he became distracted and started listing facts about penguins in his review, inspired by the documentary "March of the Penguins." Basically, Ebert couldn't give a tinker's dam about "Constantine."