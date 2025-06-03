The Real Reason Keanu Reeves' Constantine 2 Is Taking So Long

Francis Lawrence's 2005 demonic thriller "Constantine" wasn't terribly well-reviewed when it first came out. Some critics liked the film's visuals, and many praised Peter Stormare's performance as Satan, but just as many critics (including Jack Matthews in the New York Daily News) lambasted the film for being a painfully traditional action/murder fantasy hooey. "Constantine" was also unremarkable at the box office, netting $200 million worldwide on a $100 million budget (which, by Hollywood accounting, isn't a blockbuster).

The film was based on the "Hellblazer" comics, published by DC's adult-oriented imprint Vertigo, and the comics' many fans eventually came to admire Lawrence's film adaptation. A cult grew. Back in 2022, Warner Bros. found that the original film's clout had grown to the point where a sequel could be officially announced.

"Constantine 2" has now been in pre-production for three years. /Film offered an update in September of 2023, and the film had been put on hold because of the writers' strike. Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman had said that he and Reeves had come up with a story, but that no actual screenplay had been written yet. The strike likely put "Constantine 2" on hold for at least a year. Then there was also the matter of James Gunn's new rebooted DC Comics universe, which will debut with "Superman" later this year. Because John Constantine is a DC Comics character, some wrangling likely had to take place with Gunn and his crew.

Another big reason for the delay is that Keanu Reeves, devoted to reprising his role as John Constantine, doesn't like any of the scripts. The Direct recently spoke with Stormare about the film, and he had the skinny. It seems all the scripts so far have been way too action-forward, which isn't what Reeves had in mind.