Is Constantine 2 Still Happening With Keanu Reeves? Here's What We Know
Nearly 20 years ago, back in 2005, Keanu Reeves starred in "Constantine." It was at a time when DC didn't really have a cinematic identity, the very same year that Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins" hit theaters. "Constantine" was an R-rated, dark, and gritty take on a comic book film that didn't quite fit the bill of a superhero movie but, particularly in the modern context, certainly feels unique within the genre. Fortunately, the film has maintained a loyal, sizable audience, so much so that Warner Bros. announced plans to make a sequel in 2022.
Much has changed since that initial announcement, however, leaving the project in a bit of a precarious spot. The DC Universe is rapidly changing, Reeves is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, and not one but two different strikes have impacted the project. So, is "Constantine 2" still happening? What's the status of the sequel? We're here to go over everything we currently know to help answer that question.
Why hasn't Constantine 2 happened yet?
One of the primary things that has kept the film from moving forward in recent months has been the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes that have effectively shut down Hollywood. Writers cannot work on scripts, actors cannot work on or promote new projects. As a result, work on "Constantine 2" has halted entirely. Writer Akiva Goldsman, speaking with The Playlist while promoting his Apple TV+ series "The Crowded Room," addressed the situation:
"My pens are down, so there's nothing to do. But, yeah, those are the next things I'm writing when I'm allowed to write again. And I had already begun '[I Am] Legend 2' when we [started striking], and Frances[Lawrence], Keanu [Reeves], and I have broken 'Constantine 2.' I just haven't started typing yet."
As Goldman mentions, he's also working on "I Am Legend 2" for Warner Bros., with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan set to star. It is unclear which film would happen first, but it seems like that script is a little further along, indicating that may be the priority for the studio a the moment. Beyond that, there is a reason it took so long to get a sequel going in the first place, and it all comes back to money.
The original "Constantine" made $230 million at the box office, which isn't bad for an R-rated comic book movie based on a relatively obscure character. But against a $100 million budget, that's not the return a studio typically wants to see. As a result, it took quite some time for WB to see the value in bringing back this version of the character. Over enough time, and with enough enthusiasm, the tide turned in favor of putting the band back together.
Everything Akiva Goldsman and Francis Lawrence have said about Constantine 2
Akiva Goldsman's company Weed Road signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. in February of 2023. At the time, according to Deadline, both "I Am Legend 2" and "Constantine 2" would be the initial focus for Goldsman as part of the deal. Goldsman commented on the "Constantine" follow-up at the time, crediting most of it to Reeves and his passion for the character:
"This is a credit to Keanu, who endlessly has said, 'this is the character I want to return to.' Finally, he said it enough times that it stuck... The character is very much Keanu and the way he and Francis saw the world of good and evil, and the wonderful and authentic noir where there is a world behind the world of good and evil coexist with our world right up close. Beyond that, we are still discovering it as I am writing the script."
Lawrence, for his part, addressed a possible sequel in a 2020 interview for the film's 15th anniversary. The filmmaker expressed the collective desire to make a follow-up, and seemingly one that would cost less to produce, in addition to one that is character-driven rather than spectacle-driven.
"I think we all wanted to do it. It was successful enough. We wanted to make a responsible, more R-rated movie. By responsible, I mean we'd make a movie that wouldn't cost quite as much as the original, which we thought was going to be PG-13. We worked on the sequel for a while. It was tricky to come up with where to take it. What I really liked about the first one was it was a really personal story, so I thought it'd be a mistake to get caught up in the supernatural gobblygook."
Everything Keanu Reeves has said about Constantine 2
Keanu Reeves, as Goldsman pointed out, has been very enthusiastic about trying to revisit the character of John Constantine. Speaking in January 2023 after it was revealed that the sequel was officially in development, the "John Wick" star addressed finally getting his wish. While he wouldn't go so far as to call it unfinished business, he made it clear that playing the character again with Lawrence behind the camera was something he absolutely wanted to do.
"I don't know if it was unfinished business but it was definitely a role that I loved. And I thought that Francis Lawrence, the director, did such amazing work. I loved playing that character, and I really enjoyed the film. I was like, [adopts Oliver Twist voice] 'Can I please have some more?'"
The bigger question right now has to do with whether or not the film is actually still going to happen. Much of that has to do with the fact that James Gunn and Peter Safran have since taken over as the heads of the recently formed DC Studios. Gunn and Safran are set to reboot the DC Universe beginning with "Superman: Legacy" in 2025. All of the shows and movies from that point on will exist within a shared multiverse. The question is, does "Constantine 2" fit into that universe?
Speaking to Comicbook.com in March of this year, Reeves cast a bit of doubt on the project's status. "I was hoping it would, but we don't know," he said. "Yeah, we're trying." Beyond that, the actor did confirm that he has at least broached the topic with Gunn. During a Reddit AMA a fan expressed hope that we will get to see the sequel and asked if Reeves had talked with Gunn. Reeves simply replied, "Yes, and me too."
What could happen in Constantine 2?
No plot details have been confirmed for "Constantine 2" as of this writing. What we know for sure is that it will certainly be connected in some way to the original film, as Reeves is returning, presumably as the same version of the character. The end of the 2005 movie saw John Constantine returned to life by Lucifer with his cancer removed, though Lucifer believed John would still eventually prove that he belonged in hell. That certainly left the door cracked open for a sequel. There was also a post-credits scene that saw John visiting the grave of Shia LaBeouf's Chas and seeing him in angelic form. Whether or not that thread would be picked up remains to be seen.
Whatever the specifics of the story, Goldsman, Lawrence, and Warner Bros. have a thin line to toe. Naturally, they will want to connect the sequel as much as they can to the original film. At the same time, if "Constantine 2" does get made, it will somehow need to fit into the new DC Universe and be welcoming to new viewers who may not even have seen the original. So, while it may not end up being a full reboot, it will probably need to serve as a fresh start in some way.
Goldsman and Lawrence have kept quiet on the story ideas they've kicked around up to this point. That leaves things too open-ended to speculate on the specifics of the plot. But there is plenty of material to draw on from the comics. The only thing the team might need to be wary of is avoiding material that was covered in the short-lived live-action "Constantine" TV show starring Matt Ryan.
Who will the stars of Constantine 2 be?
As of this writing, the only confirmed cast member for the sequel is Keanu Reeves, who will be reprising his role as John Constantine. There would certainly be room for other actors to return as well, perhaps most notably Rachel Weisz as Angela Dodson. If the filmmakers decide to do anything with the post-credits scene storyline, there might be room for Shia LaBeouf to return as well. Aside from potential returning stars, no new cast members have been confirmed at this time either. The door is wide open on this front.