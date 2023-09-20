Is Constantine 2 Still Happening With Keanu Reeves? Here's What We Know

One of the primary things that has kept the film from moving forward in recent months has been the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes that have effectively shut down Hollywood. Writers cannot work on scripts, actors cannot work on or promote new projects. As a result, work on "Constantine 2" has halted entirely. Writer Akiva Goldsman, speaking with The Playlist while promoting his Apple TV+ series "The Crowded Room," addressed the situation:

"My pens are down, so there's nothing to do. But, yeah, those are the next things I'm writing when I'm allowed to write again. And I had already begun '[I Am] Legend 2' when we [started striking], and Frances[Lawrence], Keanu [Reeves], and I have broken 'Constantine 2.' I just haven't started typing yet."

As Goldman mentions, he's also working on "I Am Legend 2" for Warner Bros., with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan set to star. It is unclear which film would happen first, but it seems like that script is a little further along, indicating that may be the priority for the studio a the moment. Beyond that, there is a reason it took so long to get a sequel going in the first place, and it all comes back to money.

The original "Constantine" made $230 million at the box office, which isn't bad for an R-rated comic book movie based on a relatively obscure character. But against a $100 million budget, that's not the return a studio typically wants to see. As a result, it took quite some time for WB to see the value in bringing back this version of the character. Over enough time, and with enough enthusiasm, the tide turned in favor of putting the band back together.