A Constantine Legacy Sequel Has Mixed Prospects At The Box Office

Another big thing is that superhero cinema has only grown in popularity, by leaps and bounds, since 2005. In particular, the DC brand, as somewhat confused and in flux as it may be right now, is also much more present in the eyes of general moviegoers. Successes like "Sucide Squad," "The Batman," and "Wonder Woman" have ensured that much. That, coupled with the increased popularity of John Constantine and Reeves, could help this make sense on paper.

But one thing that needs to be said is that online interest doesn't equate to real world interest. Sure, people online seem to be excited about this, but an expensive superhero movie needs average Joes who don't spend time online to actually get off the couch and head to a theater. Warner Bros. experienced this with "Malignant," a movie that horror fans online went nuts for but failed to do much at the box office. Online chatter can be a good indicator but it is by no means going to ensure anything.

Warner Bros. learned the pitfalls of listening to fans online with the release of Zack Snyder's "Justice League" as well. That said, there is no real reason to think there will be any toxicity in this case. It's more about pointing out that Twitter and Facebook aren't at all representative of the real world when it comes to a movie's financial prospects. So, where does that leave us? If the budget can stay reasonable, and if everything lines up just right, this might be a smart move. But a whole lot has to go right for this to become a success and, as it stands, getting any movie made is a minor miracle. Add in all of the uncertainty at Warner Bros. Discovery right now under CEO David Zaslav and it becomes a real toss up.

The "Constantine" sequel does not yet have a release date.