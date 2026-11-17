Robert Pattinson Escaped The Batman 3 Contract Ahead Of James Bond Casting (Report)
The search is over, Robert Pattinson is officially our newest James Bond, and director Denis Villeneuve can now look forward to filling all the various supporting roles surrounding the title character for the upcoming "Bond 26" ... but there's plenty of uncertainty to go around. We'll likely be dissecting this casting choice in all of its infinite implications for weeks and months and even years to come. For now, though, more details continue to be revealed as we attempt to wrap our minds around what Pattinson's newest role will mean for his other high-profile franchise.
That's the Batman-sized question of the day. There has been no official word on the status of Matt Reeves' "The Batman" movies going forward. As fans know, the director stepped away from filming "Part II" due to personal reasons and welcomed Steven Soderbergh to carry the production across the finish line. On top of that, the recent turnover at DC Studios further has thrown the future of the DC Universe and all of its various offshoots into flux. Rest assured, nothing short of an act of the movie gods will prevent "The Batman Part II" from eventually releasing — but what comes after that?
A new report is finally beginning to provide answers. According to The Wrap, all the fevered debate over whether the same film star should be playing both Batman and Bond might be for naught. Journalist Drew Taylor suggests that the recent turmoil with "The Batman Part II" has given Pattinson an out from his deal, which originally included a third trilogy-capping movie. Instead, the outlet cites an anonymous source who indicates that the "protracted production" of the long-delayed sequel "has allowed Pattinson to slip out from under his contract."
In short, this could be what freed up Pattinson to pursue Bond.
Between Skydance and James Bond, The Batman Part III may not be in the cards anymore
The many complicating factors going into Robert Pattinson's casting as James Bond are starting to come into focus. We only just found out that the "Primetime" star and "The Odyssey" scene-stealer wasn't initially the first choice for Bond – Josh O'Connor was, until he reportedly dropped out. Now, it seems that Pattinson's days in the cape and cowl are numbered, which we speculated about soon after the Bond news first broke. We certainly hate being the bearers of bad news, as most fans would've loved to see Matt Reeves and Pattinson complete a full-fledged trilogy of "The Batman" films. Unfortunately, this may be the closest we get to confirmation that this simply isn't to be.
While nobody from Skydance or Pattinson's camp have commented on the situation, The Wrap does suggest a way for Pattinson to balance his roles as both Batman and Bond, should the need arise. (As we know, things in Hollywood can always change on a dime and, theoretically, nothing is preventing Pattinson, Reeves, and Skydance from coming together to hammer out terms for a third film together.) While both tend to require lengthy productions, it's possible neither franchise may even overlap much, allowing Pattinson to work out his schedule so that he can spend time at MI6 and Gotham City.
This added responsibility as Bond will only make Pattinson even busier than he already is, but he knew what he was signing up for with this role. On the face of it, we're erring on the side of "The Batman Part II" marking the end of his tenure with DC. If so, a series of movies with Pattinson as the world's most famous super-spy isn't anything to sneeze at, either.