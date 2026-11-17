The search is over, Robert Pattinson is officially our newest James Bond, and director Denis Villeneuve can now look forward to filling all the various supporting roles surrounding the title character for the upcoming "Bond 26" ... but there's plenty of uncertainty to go around. We'll likely be dissecting this casting choice in all of its infinite implications for weeks and months and even years to come. For now, though, more details continue to be revealed as we attempt to wrap our minds around what Pattinson's newest role will mean for his other high-profile franchise.

That's the Batman-sized question of the day. There has been no official word on the status of Matt Reeves' "The Batman" movies going forward. As fans know, the director stepped away from filming "Part II" due to personal reasons and welcomed Steven Soderbergh to carry the production across the finish line. On top of that, the recent turnover at DC Studios further has thrown the future of the DC Universe and all of its various offshoots into flux. Rest assured, nothing short of an act of the movie gods will prevent "The Batman Part II" from eventually releasing — but what comes after that?

A new report is finally beginning to provide answers. According to The Wrap, all the fevered debate over whether the same film star should be playing both Batman and Bond might be for naught. Journalist Drew Taylor suggests that the recent turmoil with "The Batman Part II" has given Pattinson an out from his deal, which originally included a third trilogy-capping movie. Instead, the outlet cites an anonymous source who indicates that the "protracted production" of the long-delayed sequel "has allowed Pattinson to slip out from under his contract."

In short, this could be what freed up Pattinson to pursue Bond.