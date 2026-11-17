Netflix Adds The 2026 Horror Movie That Made Over 500x Its Budget At The Box Office
If you're a Netflix subscriber and horror fan, get ready for your next... obsession. Sorry. Yes, Netflix is adding "Obsession" to its library, and it will surely be yet another triumph for the little horror movie that could. After all, this is the Inde Navarrette-starring film from director Curry Barker that became nothing short of a sensation upon its May 2026 theatrical release, making a frankly unbelievable amount at the box office on a relatively minuscule budget. Now, it's arrived on the biggest streamer in the game, which will only help to further cement its pop culture standing.
"Obsession" passed a box office milestone only five other horror films ever have when it crossed the $500 million mark. That would be an achievement regardless of its budget, but this movie only cost $600,000 to $750,000 to make. That means that when "Obsession" brought in $524.4 million by the end of its unprecedented box office run, it had made more than 500 times its budget.
For a while, that made "Obsession" the most profitable movie ever at the box office, until it was technically dethroned by the low-budget Chinese movie "Niu Lai." Still, it remains one of the most stunning horror success stories of recent years, which is especially impressive considering we've seen multiple low-budget horror movies become hits of late. But if you somehow managed to miss out on all of this, or just want to revisit one of the best horror movies of 2026, Netflix has you covered.
Even non-horror fans should watch Obsession on Netflix
"Obsession" has a relatively simple premise, yet its execution and the lead performances elevate it beyond your typical low-budget horror fare. The film stars Michael Johnston as Baron "Bear" Bailey, a luckless music store worker who has a major crush on his friend/co-worker Nikki Freeman (Inde Navarrette). After buying a One Wish Willow toy, he wishes that Nikki loved him more than anyone in the world and gets everything he asked for and more. The only problem is, Nikki becomes absolutely obsessed with him, to the extent she's willing to hurt anyone who gets in her way.
A 93% "certified fresh" rating and a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes speak to the film's success with critics and viewers. With its stellar box office performance, the only thing left for "Obsession" to do is conquer streaming, and Netflix couldn't be a better platform by which to do so. The streamer boasts the most subscribers of any service by far, which means the biggest possible audience will now have a chance to catch up with "Obsession" before the year is out.
It's well worth doing so. "Obsession" is a confident crowd-pleaser with a killer lead performance from Navarette. In fact the actor's portrayal of Nikki proved to be her breakout turn, landing Navarrette a role as Rogue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming "X-Men" movie reboot. No doubt, more high-profile roles await. As such, even if you're not too intrigued by the prospect of a twisted girlfriend causing violent chaos, you should at least check out "Obsession" to see one of the best performances of 2026 and the beginning of a star's ascendence. The film is streaming on Netflix as of November 17, 2026.