If you're a Netflix subscriber and horror fan, get ready for your next... obsession. Sorry. Yes, Netflix is adding "Obsession" to its library, and it will surely be yet another triumph for the little horror movie that could. After all, this is the Inde Navarrette-starring film from director ​​Curry Barker that became nothing short of a sensation upon its May 2026 theatrical release, making a frankly unbelievable amount at the box office on a relatively minuscule budget. Now, it's arrived on the biggest streamer in the game, which will only help to further cement its pop culture standing.

"Obsession" passed a box office milestone only five other horror films ever have when it crossed the $500 million mark. That would be an achievement regardless of its budget, but this movie only cost $600,000 to $750,000 to make. That means that when "Obsession" brought in $524.4 million by the end of its unprecedented box office run, it had made more than 500 times its budget.

For a while, that made "Obsession" the most profitable movie ever at the box office, until it was technically dethroned by the low-budget Chinese movie "Niu Lai." Still, it remains one of the most stunning horror success stories of recent years, which is especially impressive considering we've seen multiple low-budget horror movies become hits of late. But if you somehow managed to miss out on all of this, or just want to revisit one of the best horror movies of 2026, Netflix has you covered.