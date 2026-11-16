It's true what they say: There really is nothing new under the sun. Whether it be 20, 200, 2000, or even two million years ago, humans have been behaving in surprisingly similar ways since we first figured out how to smash two rocks together and create fire. As easy as it is to believe that we're advanced and sophisticated and enlightened in all our modern sensibilities from our cave-dwelling ancestors ... well, maybe we're not so different after all, as the cliché goes.

Okay, I realize that's an unusually existential lede for an entertainment article this early in the week, but hopefully, you can see where we're going with this one. It felt like only an eyeblink ago when we were watching the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fandom do their thing on social media in defense of Zack Snyder, the director formerly in charge of the direction of DC's movie and TV franchise. Now, his successor (and close friend) James Gunn is experiencing a similar sense of déjà vu in what has to be one of the most ironic developments in recent memory.

Only days after the news that Gunn and co-studio head Peter Safran were out at DC Studios, fans of Gunn's directorial work on 2025's "Superman" and his overall vision for the nascent DC Universe have banded together for a very familiar purpose. Yes, there's now another online movement hoping to get a major studio company to reverse course on a decision that goes up to the highest levels. A new Change.org petition titled "Keep James Gunn and Peter Safran as heads and co-presidents of DC Studios" has garnered quite a few signatures online — over 270,000, at the time of this writing.