Petition Demanding James Gunn And Peter Safran's DC Studios Return Passes 250K Signatures
It's true what they say: There really is nothing new under the sun. Whether it be 20, 200, 2000, or even two million years ago, humans have been behaving in surprisingly similar ways since we first figured out how to smash two rocks together and create fire. As easy as it is to believe that we're advanced and sophisticated and enlightened in all our modern sensibilities from our cave-dwelling ancestors ... well, maybe we're not so different after all, as the cliché goes.
Okay, I realize that's an unusually existential lede for an entertainment article this early in the week, but hopefully, you can see where we're going with this one. It felt like only an eyeblink ago when we were watching the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fandom do their thing on social media in defense of Zack Snyder, the director formerly in charge of the direction of DC's movie and TV franchise. Now, his successor (and close friend) James Gunn is experiencing a similar sense of déjà vu in what has to be one of the most ironic developments in recent memory.
Only days after the news that Gunn and co-studio head Peter Safran were out at DC Studios, fans of Gunn's directorial work on 2025's "Superman" and his overall vision for the nascent DC Universe have banded together for a very familiar purpose. Yes, there's now another online movement hoping to get a major studio company to reverse course on a decision that goes up to the highest levels. A new Change.org petition titled "Keep James Gunn and Peter Safran as heads and co-presidents of DC Studios" has garnered quite a few signatures online — over 270,000, at the time of this writing.
Fans aren't exactly happy about James Gunn and Peter Safran's removal from DC Studios
At this rate, it's only a matter of time before somebody buys a billboard or flies a banner from a plane over Skydance HQ. While the DC Studios shakeup appeared to come as a shock to fans, it's fair to say many industry insiders figured that James Gunn's days at DC were numbered following the Warner Bros. Discovery/Skydance merger. Still, it's equally as true that neither Gunn nor Peter Safran really had much of a chance to get their rebooted universe off the ground in the first place. A solid "Superman" revival, a disastrous "Supergirl" movie, and a mid-budget "Clayface" origin story don't exactly provide a window into their plans as a whole (which reportedly spanned 10 years into the future).
Now, we'll simply have to wonder how things might have turned out in an alternate universe where the co-studio heads were allowed to cook uninterrupted.
....Unless, of course, David Ellison has his "Come to Jesus" moment as a result of some enthusiastic fans online. That raises the tantalizing question: Will this fairly sizeable petition have any effect on the wheels of machinery grinding away at Skydance? I hope any hopefuls among us are sitting down for this, because the answer is almost certainly not. But, hey, this sure beats toxic fans harassing and dogpiling and otherwise wreaking all sorts of mayhem on social media, right? (Actually, that's probably happening anyway, so scratch that.)
Even if absolutely nothing changes, the always-online Gunn can at least take some solace in knowing that many of us believe there was more to be explored with his vision of the DC Universe.