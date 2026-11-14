James Gunn Addresses Rumors Of Skydance Changes To Superman Sequel Man Of Tomorrow

A Puck report has claimed that James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios exit was driven in part by cost-cutting. Given all the financial promises David Ellison had to make in order to close the Warner/Paramount merger, and the fact Gunn and Safran were making a tidy little profit for themselves via a deal that gave them significant autonomy as DC Studios co-heads, that makes sense. As such, if Skydance is committed to putting out "Man of Tomorrow," it will want to do all it can make sure it's profitable while also trying not to misguide audiences with cameos and setups for a DC Universe future that simply isn't going to arrive.

It's unclear whether the same rules that supposedly prevented Skydance from removing Gunn from "Man of Tomorrow" will also prevent them from meddling too much in the final product. But it seems almost certain that Ellison will want to have some say in the movie. With Jeremy Latcham now set to oversee DC Studios, clearly the Skydance CEO has a different vision in mind for the brand moving forward. The fact that nobody from Skydance has seen "Man of Tomorrow," therefore, doesn't necessarily mean they don't have major changes planned.

Bearing in mind Gunn and Safran were previously told they would be staying on at Skydance before Ellison suddenly dropped the axe, it's hard to say who knows what over at DC Studios. For now, Gunn clearly believes he'll be able to put out the "Superman" sequel he wants to make, but who's to say what might happen over the coming months. "Man of Tomorrow" is set for a July 9, 2027 release, and a lot can happen between now and then.