Project Hail Mary's Animation Supervisor Explains The Huge Impact Of Rocky's Tiny Movements
It's been a great year for films, but few of them came close to captivating our hearts quite like "Project Hail Mary," one of the best movies of 2026. It's the rare movie that actually lives up to all its hype and warrants the superlatives. That's because the films delivers a rousing, thrilling, moving sci-fi story that's a celebration of the human spirit, friendship, science, and even the language of cinema as it transports us to unique worlds and introduces memorable creatures.
Indeed, few characters have captured the collective hearts of moviegoers this year quite like Rocky the alien, the surprisingly practical animatronic rock spider thing that's the best friend you could ever have. Rocky is adorable and funny, yet he's also very thoughtful and eats in a hilariously gross manner. And while Ryan Gosling is a great comedic actor on his own, pairing him as the space explorer Ryland Grace with Rocky results in pure comedy gold that simultaneously tugs at the heartstrings.
But it's not just Rocky's voice and dialogue that make the character so impactful. As Senior Animation Supervisor Arslan Elver told Art of VFX, it's Rocky's tinier movements that had the biggest effect on his ability to express emotions and thoughts.
"Because we are animating in CG, that gave us really subtle control like no other to move him around, sometimes very, very little," Elver explained. "In the scene where Rocky realizes Grace is on a one-way trip and Rocky eventually offers his fuel, this scene was a great testament to fine detail and how little movement can be so effective. A little look down or pull back of his carapace was telling a lot on a big screen when Rocky was acting."
Project Hail Mary offers a reminder that digital acting is still acting
As much as movie fans love to praise Andy Serkis' various motion-capture performances (which, don't get me wrong, they're fantastic), it's also worth remembering that it took many, many digital artists to turn his expressions and movements into actual CGI characters. After all, CGI is still art, and it not only has to look good but act as well.
In keeping with this, Arslan Elver told Art of VFX that a lot of visual effects work went into Rocky's performance in general, much of it taking direct inspiration from the original "Project Hail Mary" book by Andy Weir. "The famous word from the book, 'Question,' was another idiosyncrasy we brought on to his performance," Elver recalled. "Tapping with one leg was something we utilized across the show; even when he is hanging in the habitrail, that was his signature movement."
On top of making Rocky feel as alive as Grace, these moments speak to his arc in "Project Hail Mary." Earlier on in the film, for example, Rocky is weary of Grace. However, he quickly starts mocking the human and acting reckless, right up until he learns to trust Grace and care about him. In the end, the way Rocky reacts to things around him, be they new alien technology or concepts, helps to give the movie its heart and soul.
Likewise, Rocky's voice is the result of small but important choices, like puppeteer and voice actor James Ortiz deciding to replicate the imperfection in Rocky's hastily-built translation system in his performance. It's a small detail that's easy to miss, but knowing it was a conscious choice to have Rocky's voice sound kind of glitchy only makes him feel that much more real.