It's been a great year for films, but few of them came close to captivating our hearts quite like "Project Hail Mary," one of the best movies of 2026. It's the rare movie that actually lives up to all its hype and warrants the superlatives. That's because the films delivers a rousing, thrilling, moving sci-fi story that's a celebration of the human spirit, friendship, science, and even the language of cinema as it transports us to unique worlds and introduces memorable creatures.

Indeed, few characters have captured the collective hearts of moviegoers this year quite like Rocky the alien, the surprisingly practical animatronic rock spider thing that's the best friend you could ever have. Rocky is adorable and funny, yet he's also very thoughtful and eats in a hilariously gross manner. And while Ryan Gosling is a great comedic actor on his own, pairing him as the space explorer Ryland Grace with Rocky results in pure comedy gold that simultaneously tugs at the heartstrings.

But it's not just Rocky's voice and dialogue that make the character so impactful. As Senior Animation Supervisor Arslan Elver told Art of VFX, it's Rocky's tinier movements that had the biggest effect on his ability to express emotions and thoughts.

"Because we are animating in CG, that gave us really subtle control like no other to move him around, sometimes very, very little," Elver explained. "In the scene where Rocky realizes Grace is on a one-way trip and Rocky eventually offers his fuel, this scene was a great testament to fine detail and how little movement can be so effective. A little look down or pull back of his carapace was telling a lot on a big screen when Rocky was acting."