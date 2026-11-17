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The Tim Burton "Batman" films introduced the wider public to a more gothic Batman, but they only scratch the surface of Batman's (Michael Keaton) own character. Conversely, the Joel Schumacher movies drowned in their attempts to recreate the campy 1960s "Batman" show, but both "Batman Forever" and "Batman and Robin" at least try to understand Bruce Wayne (Val Kilmer then George Clooney).

Christopher Nolan's still-beloved "Batman Begins" finally struck the balance, putting Batman (Christian Bale) in a darker movie and also creating a believable and compelling lead out of Bruce Wayne. In effect, "Batman Begins" perfects what "Batman Forever" tried. Since he starred in the most consistently good "Batman" movies, it's also little surprise Christian Bale is still considered one of the best Batman actors.

In 2005, during the "Batman Begins" press cycle, in an interview with Blackfilm, Bale said he had wanted to play Batman for a while. He'd claimed he even asked his agent to "keep [their] eyes out" for a Batman movie before it was announced Nolan was doing "Batman Begins." Bale continued:

"By the time I actually came to be cast I [had] kind of gotten so obsessed about it that, I kind of viewed it as it being mine already. It would've been more like...if they had told me like 'No, it's not yours,' I would've been like 'No way that's not working out, that's not going to happen.'"

Indeed, Bale wasn't Nolan's only choice for the role. Josh Hartnett turned it down, while Cillian Murphy's screen test got him cast as the Scarecrow instead. But considering Bale's determination, and talent (he'd recently cast off his child actor image with "American Psycho"), it's little surprise he got the part. What quality is more like Batman than refusing to accept defeat?