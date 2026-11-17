Christian Bale Pushed To Play Batman Before Christopher Nolan's Reboot Was Announced
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The Tim Burton "Batman" films introduced the wider public to a more gothic Batman, but they only scratch the surface of Batman's (Michael Keaton) own character. Conversely, the Joel Schumacher movies drowned in their attempts to recreate the campy 1960s "Batman" show, but both "Batman Forever" and "Batman and Robin" at least try to understand Bruce Wayne (Val Kilmer then George Clooney).
Christopher Nolan's still-beloved "Batman Begins" finally struck the balance, putting Batman (Christian Bale) in a darker movie and also creating a believable and compelling lead out of Bruce Wayne. In effect, "Batman Begins" perfects what "Batman Forever" tried. Since he starred in the most consistently good "Batman" movies, it's also little surprise Christian Bale is still considered one of the best Batman actors.
In 2005, during the "Batman Begins" press cycle, in an interview with Blackfilm, Bale said he had wanted to play Batman for a while. He'd claimed he even asked his agent to "keep [their] eyes out" for a Batman movie before it was announced Nolan was doing "Batman Begins." Bale continued:
"By the time I actually came to be cast I [had] kind of gotten so obsessed about it that, I kind of viewed it as it being mine already. It would've been more like...if they had told me like 'No, it's not yours,' I would've been like 'No way that's not working out, that's not going to happen.'"
Indeed, Bale wasn't Nolan's only choice for the role. Josh Hartnett turned it down, while Cillian Murphy's screen test got him cast as the Scarecrow instead. But considering Bale's determination, and talent (he'd recently cast off his child actor image with "American Psycho"), it's little surprise he got the part. What quality is more like Batman than refusing to accept defeat?
The Batman comics that made Christian Bale a fan
In the aforementioned Blackfilm interview, Bale claims he wasn't a Batman fan from childhood, but reading some comics won him over. He specifically listed Grant Morrison and Dave McKean's "Arkham Asylum," Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's "Batman: Year One," and Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's "The Long Halloween" and "Dark Victory." He named those same four in a 2005 interview with Wizard Magazine, as well as Alex Ross' "War on Crime."
"I realized that [Batman] was a really great character, a dark severe character unlike anything that I had realized he [could] be before," Bale said to Blackfilm. Now, keep in mind, every actor who appears in a superhero movie says during the press cycle they read the comics and fell in love with the character. And, every time, I'm skeptical that it's more than just PR talking points (unless the actor's name is "Nicolas Cage" or "Iman Vellani").
The comics Bale named are all from the late 1980s through the 1990s, when "dark Batman" was becoming the norm and comic writers/artists were now considering the character a prestige assignment. To this day, those books remain some of the essential Batman stories recommended to new readers, in part because they can make you take Batman seriously.
Part of the sales pitch for "Batman Begins" was, coming off of the disastrous "Batman and Robin," that this Batman would be different. Naming comics the fans love as influences is a great way to get them on your side. Bale claiming he wasn't a Batman fan until reading those comics showed him the darker side of Batman, with the implicit promise "Batman Begins" would do the same for the moviegoing public, is even a compelling fan-friendly meta-narrative.
Which Batman comics influenced Batman Begins
Where Christian Bale's claims about his comic reading have some substance is that those books do influence "Batman Begins." As an origin story, the movie takes the most from "Year One." Like in that comic, "Batman Begins" features Bruce learning to be Batman through trial and error, as well as forming an alliance with Detective Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman). "Begins" also includes mob boss Carmine Falcone (Tom Wilkinson), who was introduced in "Year One."
"Batman Begins" isn't outright horror like "Arkham Asylum" is, but many scenes do have a genuinely scary and intense atmosphere because of the League of Shadows' fear toxin. In turn, "The Dark Knight" takes after "The Long Halloween," having Batman, Gordon, and District Attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) form a triumvirate to take down the Gotham mob.
Christopher Nolan, for his part, cited 1989 comic "The Man Who Falls" by Dennis O'Neil and Dick Giordano, which tells Bruce Wayne's life from childhood to crime fighting. "Batman Begins" has a similar scope of time. During the 1970s, O'Neil (who wrote novelizations of both "Batman Begins" and "The Dark Knight") had pushed Batman in a darker direction alongside artist Neal Adams. The pair notably created the villain Ra's al Ghul, who appears in "Batman Begins" (played by Liam Neeson) as Bruce's mentor and the twist villain. A scene of Bruce and Ra's sword-fighting mirrors their duel in O'Neil and Adams' "Batman" #244.
The O'Neil/Adams Batman stories were also a stylistic influence on "Batman: The Animated Series." In turn, "Batman Begins" lifted one of its plot points from that show's episode "Dreams in Darkness," where the Scarecrow tries to poison Gotham's water supply. The people who made "Batman Begins" respected the character and that respect shows onscreen.