After Gilligan's Island, Jim Backus Appeared In This 1977 Disney Cult Classic
"Gilligan's Island" came to an end after three seasons in 1967, and while he reprised the role of Thurston Howell III in two animated "Gilligan's Island" spin-offs and three TV continuation movies, Jim Backus found time for plenty of other projects. That included two collaborations with director Don Chaffey.
The first of these saw Chaffey, of "Jason and the Argonauts" fame, direct Backus in the 1977 live action/animation hybrid "Pete's Dragon." /Film previously dubbed "Pete's Dragon" a fascinating and surprisingly mean Disney oddity, and that's largely true — though watching this movie as a kid I don't recall being particularly struck by the meanness of it. Looking back, however, there were certainly some surprisingly dark moments in the film, including the opening musical number in which a gang of hillbillies sing enthusiastically about recapturing their escaped child slave and "tying him screaming to a railroad track."
Disney was going through a transitional phase at the time, during which things just seemed to get a little more grim than usual. "Pete's Dragon" debuted the same year as another Disney movie with some dreary overtones: "The Rescuers." But the former was particularly odd for combining its songs about child slavery with a wholesome throwback musical vibe and a lovable cartoon dragon overlaid on live-action scenes. It resulted in a film that seemed simultaneously ahead of its time technically and yet felt like one big anachronism in a year that also gave us two of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time. Having Thurston Howell pop up just added to the disorientation, even if Backus was only in a few scenes.
Jim Backus isn't given much to do in Pete's Dragon
"Pete's Dragon" stars Sean Marshall as young orphan Pete, who escapes from the aforementioned hillbillies, the Gogans, with the help of his invisible dragon friend, Elliott. Pete manages to avoid being tied screaming to the railroad tracks and makes it to the Maine fishing village of Passamaquoddy. There, he meets lighthouse keeper Lampie (Mickey Rooney), and his kind adult daughter Nora, (Helen Reddy), who take in Pete and become the loving family he's always needed.
Meanwhile, traveling snake oil salesman Doc Terminus (Jim Dale) and his assistant Hoagy (Red Buttons) arrive in Passamaquoddy and win over the townspeople with their grift. When Dale's villain discovers the existence of Elliott, however, he becomes obsessed with capturing the beast to concoct new tonics. Soon, the Gogans also arrive to claim Pete, before forming an alliance with Terminus to recapture both their former child slave and Elliott.
Jim Backus appears in a few brief scenes as the Mayor of Passamaquoddy, who twice finds himself the victim of an invisible Elliot's antics. Backus isn't in the film much, but does a decent job with the physical comedy of his scenes, recalling moments from his "Gilligan's Island" years. The actor previously lent his voice talents, honed over several decades of playing one of animation's most famous characters, Mr. Magoo, to the 1951 Disney animated short "Plutopia" and later played Timothy Forsythe in the 1972 live-action Disney comedy "Now You See Him, Now You Don't." The Mayor in "Pete's Dragon" was his final Disney role — though he was referenced in Disney's attempt to revive Mr. Magoo with a live action update that Roger Ebert called "transcendently bad." Happily, the same can't be said for "Pete's Dragon," even if it has gone mostly overlooked.
Pete's Dragon is a charming yet overlooked oddity
Originally conceived as an episode of "Walt Disney's Disneyland" back in the mid-'50s, "Pete's Dragon" was scrapped before eventually being revisited in the mid-'70s. By this time, pop culture looked a lot different than two decades prior. 1977 was, of course, the year a little movie titled "Star Wars" debuted, as well as Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."
Released on November 3, 1977, "Pete's Dragon," a throwback musical set in early 1900s Maine and shot on the Disney backlot, found itself sandwiched between two of the best sci-fi movies of all time. "Star Wars" and "Close Encounters" were both symbolic of mass audiences' changing tastes as sci-fi came to rule the world. As such, "Pete's Dragon" went mostly overlooked.
That is, the film has been mostly overlooked since its release. In 1977 it actually made Disney a decent profit, earning $35.4 million upon its 1977 debut and a further $4.1million when it was re-released in 1984. On a $10 million budget, that ain't bad. The movie also earned two Oscar nominations, one for musical scoring and another for original song. Still, "Pete's Dragon" never became a Disney classic, which is a shame because I, and I'm sure others, were enchanted by it as a kid.
Meanwhile, Jim Backus went on to collaborate with Don Chaffey a second time in the 1979 sci-fi comedy "C.H.O.M.P.S. " It, too went mostly overlooked. Some 37 years later in 2016, we got a "Pete's Dragon" remake which was similarly underrated and is a must-watch for "How to Train your Dragon" fans. But the original is such a charming little oddity that it could never truly be outdone. If you fancy checking it out, the film is available to watch on Disney+.