"Gilligan's Island" came to an end after three seasons in 1967, and while he reprised the role of Thurston Howell III in two animated "Gilligan's Island" spin-offs and three TV continuation movies, Jim Backus found time for plenty of other projects. That included two collaborations with director Don Chaffey.

The first of these saw Chaffey, of "Jason and the Argonauts" fame, direct Backus in the 1977 live action/animation hybrid "Pete's Dragon." /Film previously dubbed "Pete's Dragon" a fascinating and surprisingly mean Disney oddity, and that's largely true — though watching this movie as a kid I don't recall being particularly struck by the meanness of it. Looking back, however, there were certainly some surprisingly dark moments in the film, including the opening musical number in which a gang of hillbillies sing enthusiastically about recapturing their escaped child slave and "tying him screaming to a railroad track."

Disney was going through a transitional phase at the time, during which things just seemed to get a little more grim than usual. "Pete's Dragon" debuted the same year as another Disney movie with some dreary overtones: "The Rescuers." But the former was particularly odd for combining its songs about child slavery with a wholesome throwback musical vibe and a lovable cartoon dragon overlaid on live-action scenes. It resulted in a film that seemed simultaneously ahead of its time technically and yet felt like one big anachronism in a year that also gave us two of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time. Having Thurston Howell pop up just added to the disorientation, even if Backus was only in a few scenes.