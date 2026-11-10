Roger Ebert Called Disney's Attempt To Update A Classic Cartoon Character 'Transcendently Bad'

Kids of today likely won't have heard of the visually-impaired cartoon millionaire known as Mr. Magoo. But for a large part of the 20th Century he was a pop culture fixture who entertained generations of kids with his slapstick shenanigans. By 1997, however, his appeal had waned, which makes Disney's decision to reboot the IP with a Leslie Nielsen-led live-action film all the more confounding. Thankfully, Roger Ebert was on-hand to let the studio have it — which he dutifully did with a scathing review that, bizarrely enough, actually awarded the film half a star.

The critic handed out some damning reviews in his time. Ebert hated Leonard Nimoy's box office flop "Funny About Love" and even walked out of the Oscar-winning war movie "Mediterraneo." All of which left filmmakers terrified of being handed the dreaded "thumbs down" for their efforts. Around 60 movies earned this mark of shame during the critic's career but somehow, "Mr. Magoo" managed to eke out half a star. If you read Ebert's thoughts on the film you'll no doubt wonder how it managed such a feat.

In his review, Ebert revealed that the only thing he liked about the film was the titular character's red Studebaker — that was it. Otherwise, he considered "Mr. Magoo" to be so bad it "soars above ordinary badness as the eagle outreaches the fly." How, then, did this ill-advised comedy reboot manage to get a half-star out of the old boy? Did that Studebaker really save "Mr. Magoo" from the thumbs down club? It's hard to imagine given just how much Ebert hated this movie.