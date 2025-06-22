This Underrated Live-Action Remake Is A Must-Watch For How To Train Your Dragon Fans

Released towards the end of the summer 2016 blockbuster season, Disney's remake of "Pete's Dragon" stands out as one of the studio's more worthwhile additions. For starters, although it follows in the trend of producing more remakes based on pre-existing intellectual properties, this film, directed by David Lowery, is based on the 1977 film directed by Don Chaffey, which was a hybrid live-action/animated movie. To be fair, the original "Pete's Dragon" was not a massive hit, like many of the other animated films that Disney continues to pillage for a new remake every year, so a 21st-century remake isn't all too bizarre. But beyond it being based on an old IP, Lowery's remake has quite a few elements that make it stand out.

While the original "Pete's Dragon" film was a musical, the 2016 remake is not. Director David Lowery co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks, and opted to tell a more grounded family drama. Granted, there is still the fantasy adventure element, given that there's a dragon involved, but the family dynamic is front and center in the remake. One of the ways in which the remake honors the original is that it begins in 1977, the same year in which the original film was released, before it flashes forward to 1983, where the story picks up. The remake also stays true to the original film's titular duo: Pete and his dragon, Elliot. Oakes Fegley plays Pete in the remake, and his relationship with Elliott is tenderly captured, much of which is thanks to the grounded human perspective that Lowery brings to the film, as well as the lovely VFX work by WETA Digital in bringing Elliott the furry green dragon to life.

Rounding out the cast of the "Pete's Dragon" remake are Bryce Dallas Howard, Wes Bentley, Karl Urban, Oona Laurence, and Robert Redford. Lowery brings out convincing performances from his entire cast, and their material is elevated thanks to earnestness and warmth on display throughout. The film also wins viewers over with its Pacific Northwest backdrop paired with its fantastical elements, evoking the feel of coming-of-age Amblin' adventure films such as "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and "The Goonies."