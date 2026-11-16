"Gilligan's Island" might have been a silly slapstick sitcom, but it remains beloved even almost 60 years after it went off the air. Of course, after the third and final season, the castaways managed to keep themselves in the public consciousness via a syndication deal, two animated "Gilligan's Island" spin-offs, and three TV movies — and that's to say nothing of the unofficial reunions.

Members of the "Gilligan's Island" cast re-teamed on numerous projects in the years after the show proper went off the air. In fact, Captain Jonas Grumby and Thurston Howell III actors Alan Hale Jr. and Jim Backus couldn't wait to get back on-set together. The pair reunited a couple years after the castaways bid viewers farewell, when they both appeared in one of the best classic Western series: "The Wild Wild West."

This legendary show famously combined the sci-fi, spy, and Western genres to create a unique experience, which ran for four seasons on the network that also hosted "Gilligan's Island," CBS. "The Wild Wild West" debuted in September 1965, the same month the castaways returned for their second season. By 1969, however, "Gilligan's Island" had been off the air for two years while "The Wild Wild West" was entering its fourth and final season (though it, too, would live on via TV movies and an infamous big screen reimagining). It was during this final run that Hale Jr. and Backus both appeared in the episode "The Night of the Sabatini Death."