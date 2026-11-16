After Gilligan's Island, Jim Backus And Alan Hale Jr. Reunited On A Legendary Western Series
"Gilligan's Island" might have been a silly slapstick sitcom, but it remains beloved even almost 60 years after it went off the air. Of course, after the third and final season, the castaways managed to keep themselves in the public consciousness via a syndication deal, two animated "Gilligan's Island" spin-offs, and three TV movies — and that's to say nothing of the unofficial reunions.
Members of the "Gilligan's Island" cast re-teamed on numerous projects in the years after the show proper went off the air. In fact, Captain Jonas Grumby and Thurston Howell III actors Alan Hale Jr. and Jim Backus couldn't wait to get back on-set together. The pair reunited a couple years after the castaways bid viewers farewell, when they both appeared in one of the best classic Western series: "The Wild Wild West."
This legendary show famously combined the sci-fi, spy, and Western genres to create a unique experience, which ran for four seasons on the network that also hosted "Gilligan's Island," CBS. "The Wild Wild West" debuted in September 1965, the same month the castaways returned for their second season. By 1969, however, "Gilligan's Island" had been off the air for two years while "The Wild Wild West" was entering its fourth and final season (though it, too, would live on via TV movies and an infamous big screen reimagining). It was during this final run that Hale Jr. and Backus both appeared in the episode "The Night of the Sabatini Death."
Alan Hale Jr. became James West's partner for one episode of The Wild Wild West
"The Wild Wild West" debuted at a time when the sci-fi genre was already beginning to supercede the Western. It ultimately took until the mid-'70s for Old West adventures to fall out of favor completely (though, if you'd have asked Roger Ebert he would have said 2001's Ali Larter-led "American Outlaws" finally killed the Western for good). Before the decline of this once beloved genre began in earnest, however, Michael Garrison conceived of a series which he famously envisioned as "James Bond on horseback." But that was only part of the "Wild Wild West" formula.
The show, set in the post-Civil war era, followed Secret Service agents James West (Robert Conrad) and Artemus Gordon (Ross Martin), who thwarted all manner of threat to the United States using advanced technology. That added a sci-fi element to the show's melding of the Western and spy genres, making it a triple threat that immediately proved popular. By the time Alan Hale, Jr. and Jim Backus guested, the show was well-established as a small screen favorite, even while CBS was preparing to drop the axe.
"The Night of the Sabatini Death" begins with dying crime boss Johnny Sabatini (Ted de Corsia) meeting Jim West. It seems the sickly kingpin wants West to ensure his niece, Caroline (Sylvia Nolan), receives a gift he's leaving her. West then travels to Calliope, Missouri, alongside his new agent colleague (Ross Martin was missing from several Season 4 episodes) Ned Brown, who's played by Hale Jr. In Calliope, West meets mortician Fabian Swanson (Backus) who is dispatched halfway through the episode, becoming a "customer of his own establishment" as West puts it.
The Wild Wild West and Gilligan's Island shared more in common than Alan Hale Jr. and Jim Backus
At the end of "The Night of the Sabatini Death" Alan Hale Jr.'s Ned Brown departs, telling James West he plans to "spend a vacation all alone on a desert island." The "Gilligan's Island" theme then plays, confirming this is, indeed, a nod to Hale's Skipper role (poor old Jim Backus doesn't get to do anything near as fun).
Interestingly enough, Hale Jr. and Backus' appearance in "The Night of the Sabatini Death" was far from the only link between "Gilligan's Island" and "The Wild Wild West." Dawn Wells, who'd played Mary Ann Summers on the CBS sitcom also appeared on "The Wild Wild West" the year prior to her former co-stars. The actress guest starred in the 1968 episode "The Night of the Headless Woman," playing Betsy Jeffers, daughter of Richard Anderson's Commissioner James Jeffers. It was a brief appearance, but it meant she beat her "Gilligan's Island' colleagues to the series.
What's more, "The Wild Wild West" was one of many shows to make use of "Gilligan's Island" sets, most notably the lagoon which had been built on the CBS Studios backlot. "Gilligan's Island" also shared this set with "Gunsmoke," the show which ultimately forced the sitcom off the air. But it also came in handy for the adventures of James West and Artemus Gordon.
Sadly, those adventures came to an end shortly after Hale and Backus' guest appearances on the show. "The Wild Wild West" was ultimately canceled to appease a Congress eager to prove it was against violence in every form, including the small screen variety. Today, we can at least see Hale Jr. and Backus' "Wild Wild West" guest spots for free on Pluto TV.