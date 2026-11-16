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Since his introduction in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron," the Vision (Paul Bettany) has become one of the most enduring Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. Not even getting his vibranium head crushed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) back in "Avengers: Infinity War" stopped him from returning in the TV series "WandaVision" — in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) conjures the life she wanted with Vision — and "VisionQuest," which revisits Vision's relationship with Ultron (James Spader), his "father."

Created by Roy Thomas and John Buscema, Vision debuted in 1968's "The Avengers" issue #57. Unlike in the MCU, where Ultron creates Vision's "synthezoid" body for himself before the Avengers steal it, comic Ultron (then known as Ultron-5) created Vision as a conscious being to lure the Avengers to their doom. Vision then turned against his creator, and the following issue #58 saw him inaugurated as an Avenger.

But Vision as we know him almost didn't exist. Thomas is a fan of the "Golden Age of Comics," aka the earliest period of superhero comics in the 1940s. Back then, Marvel was called Timely Comics, and its superhero stable included Aarkus, an interdimensional being named The Vision. Created in 1940 by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby (the same year that they created Captain America), the Vision debuted in "Marvel Mystery" #13. Summoned to Earth by scientist Enoch Mason, Aarkus hails from a supernatural dimension called "Smokeworld."

Marvel Comics

Originally, Thomas wanted to bring back this Vision as an Avenger, as Stan Lee and Kirby had brought back Captain America in "Avengers" #4. But Lee (without giving a reason) insisted on an android hero instead, so Thomas and Buscema created a new Vision in the image of the 1940s one. Aarkus has made occasional reappearances, but he definitely sits in the shadow of the later Vision.