VisionQuest's Finale Finally Pays Off A Story Marvel Started In Avengers: Age Of Ultron

What is grief if not spoilers persevering? This article discusses major plot details from the season finale of "VisionQuest."

An argument could be made that the "VisionQuest" finale was a confrontation over a decade in the making. Clearly, the well-received Disney+ series has marketed itself as a "WandaVision" sequel and a trilogy-capper to the story continued in "Agatha All Along." But there's no way around its biggest and most pressing concern: providing a fitting epilogue to the 2015 blockbuster "Avengers: Age of Ultron." In an inspired choice, "VisionQuest" showrunner Terry Matalas understood there was still plenty of unfinished business between James Spader's megalomaniac robot Ultron and Paul Bettany's synthezoid Vision, which finally pays off spectacularly in the eighth and final episode of the show.

Once Vision and Jocasta (T'Nia Miller) realize that the mysterious Client dogging their steps is actually Virgil Horton (also played by Spader), the descendant of Phineas Horton (aka the mind behind the Synthetic Man, as portrayed by Bettany), this sets up the finale's most compelling battle. No, it's not Horton's toxic, twisted love for Dr. Jo Carrington and his desire to inhabit Vision's body so they may live forever together. It's the apparent murder of Ultron's lover Jocasta, setting off Ultron's malevolence towards humanity and one last showdown with Vision.

This is precisely the kind of potential that shared universes were meant to fully realize — not cameos and references for the sake of it or disposable narratives to throw on in the background as white noise, but as meaningful additions to ongoing arcs for viewers willing to take the time to explore them. That may go down as the greatest accomplishment of "VisionQuest" in its finale, delivering the perfect button on the Ultron saga that "Age of Ultron" simply couldn't pull off.