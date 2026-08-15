Marvel's VisionQuest Trailer May Have Confirmed An 11-Year-Old Ultron Theory
The trailer for Marvel's "Visionquest" shows that, since we last saw him, Vision (Paul Bettany) has apparently taken to living in a fantasy world, not unlike what his ex Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) did in "WandaVision." The difference is that Wanda built her fantasy on top of the existing town of Westview, New Jersey, enslaving its residents as her playthings. Vision's world, though, looks to be a mind palace with a guest — Ultron (James Spader), genocidal android and Vision's creator.
Unsurprisingly (for the show's budget if nothing else), it appears Ultron will spend most of his screentime wearing a human avatar (played by Spader in the flesh). But he hasn't lost his sense of humor from "Age of Ultron" — "Visionquest" looks like it might be in part a father-son buddy comedy. While it had previously been confirmed Spader's Ultron was returning, it wasn't clear how. Did Ultron have a backup file of his consciousness stored somewhere? Now we know: it's an echo of Ultron living inside Vision's mind ... which may confirm a fan theory from back when "Age of Ultron" first hit theaters.
Ultron was so difficult for the Avengers to kill because he spread his consciousness across numerous drone bodies. The last of these "Ultron Sentries," containing the man himself, was destroyed by Vision at the end of "Age of Ultron." But as Ultron lunged at Vision, and Vision lit up his Mind Stone, the scene cut to a wide shot and we saw only a flash of bright light from a distance. Fan theorists seized on that choice as a backdoor for Ultron to return. The obvious conclusion is that Vision disintegrated Ultron, but perhaps he merely absorbed him into the Mind Stone, preserving him but ensuring he could do the world no more harm.
Ultron lives on in Vision's mind in Visionquest
Whatever you think of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (some will argue "Age of Ultron" is the best "Avengers" movie, others contend it's the worst), and Ultron's portrayal therein, his last scene with Vision is a high point. Without any of the human Avengers around, two robots — enemies though they may be — recognize a kinship and share a peaceful, philosophical conversation before Vision does what he needs to do.
Strikingly, Vision agrees with Ultron that humanity will destroy itself eventually. But Vision thinks his creator was wrong for trying to hasten that end and the rise of something better: "A thing isn't beautiful because it lasts." Ultron can't see that, and it's a statement that's bitterly ironic when placed alongside what he did with his own -brief time on Earth.
The conversation begins with Vision clocking that Ultron is afraid of death. So, did he make Ultron face that fear, or do him the kindness of sparing him? Ultron's return in "Visionquest" is tilting evidence towards the latter. How this tracks with later developments from "Avengers: Infinity War" — where Thanos (Josh Brolin) ripped the Mind Stone from Vision's head — and "WandaVision," where Vision was rebuilt without the Mind Stone, remains to be seen. But the basic gist of the theory, that Ultron lived on inside Vision's head, appears to be bearing out.
Now, we'll just have to wait and see if Ultron will remain inside his son's mind, or if he has designs on escaping and having another go at annihilating humanity.
"Visionquest" premieres on Disney+ on October 14, 2026.