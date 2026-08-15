Marvel's VisionQuest Trailer May Have Confirmed An 11-Year-Old Ultron Theory

The trailer for Marvel's "Visionquest" shows that, since we last saw him, Vision (Paul Bettany) has apparently taken to living in a fantasy world, not unlike what his ex Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) did in "WandaVision." The difference is that Wanda built her fantasy on top of the existing town of Westview, New Jersey, enslaving its residents as her playthings. Vision's world, though, looks to be a mind palace with a guest — Ultron (James Spader), genocidal android and Vision's creator.

Unsurprisingly (for the show's budget if nothing else), it appears Ultron will spend most of his screentime wearing a human avatar (played by Spader in the flesh). But he hasn't lost his sense of humor from "Age of Ultron" — "Visionquest" looks like it might be in part a father-son buddy comedy. While it had previously been confirmed Spader's Ultron was returning, it wasn't clear how. Did Ultron have a backup file of his consciousness stored somewhere? Now we know: it's an echo of Ultron living inside Vision's mind ... which may confirm a fan theory from back when "Age of Ultron" first hit theaters.

Ultron was so difficult for the Avengers to kill because he spread his consciousness across numerous drone bodies. The last of these "Ultron Sentries," containing the man himself, was destroyed by Vision at the end of "Age of Ultron." But as Ultron lunged at Vision, and Vision lit up his Mind Stone, the scene cut to a wide shot and we saw only a flash of bright light from a distance. Fan theorists seized on that choice as a backdoor for Ultron to return. The obvious conclusion is that Vision disintegrated Ultron, but perhaps he merely absorbed him into the Mind Stone, preserving him but ensuring he could do the world no more harm.