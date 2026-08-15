VisionQuest Trailer: Vision And Ultron Go On A Marvel-Ous Journey [D23]

It may very well be the beginning of the end for Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios has revealed the first trailer for "VisionQuest" at D23. Starring Paul Bettany as the character he first brought to life in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," this will bookend a trilogy of shows that kicked off with "WandaVision" on Disney+ in 2021.

Fans enter this show with a great many questions. Vision died very memorably in "Avengers: Infinity War" and wasn't one of the lucky ones to be revived in "Avengers: Endgame." He also didn't come back in "Agatha All Along." Footage from "VisionQuest" offering a first look at the Marvel series previously debuted during Disney's Upfront presentation in May. Now, fans have the chance to see how — and why – Vision is making his grand return to the MCU.

He's not alone either. This show has more than one expected character appearance, as James Spader is returning as Ultron alongside Bettany. This also marks Spader's return to the MCU for the first time since 2015. It's a decision that raises more questions than it does provide answers. James D'Arcy is also reprising his role as the human Jarvis.

Terry Matalas ("Star Trek: Picard") is on board as the showrunner. The cast also includes Henry Lewis ("The Goes Wrong Show"), Jonathan Sayer ("The Goes Wrong Show"), Orla Brady ("Bosch: Legacy"), Emily Hampshire ("Schitt's Creek"), and Ruaridh Mollica ("The Franchise").