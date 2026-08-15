VisionQuest Trailer: Vision And Ultron Go On A Marvel-Ous Journey [D23]
It may very well be the beginning of the end for Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios has revealed the first trailer for "VisionQuest" at D23. Starring Paul Bettany as the character he first brought to life in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," this will bookend a trilogy of shows that kicked off with "WandaVision" on Disney+ in 2021.
Fans enter this show with a great many questions. Vision died very memorably in "Avengers: Infinity War" and wasn't one of the lucky ones to be revived in "Avengers: Endgame." He also didn't come back in "Agatha All Along." Footage from "VisionQuest" offering a first look at the Marvel series previously debuted during Disney's Upfront presentation in May. Now, fans have the chance to see how — and why – Vision is making his grand return to the MCU.
He's not alone either. This show has more than one expected character appearance, as James Spader is returning as Ultron alongside Bettany. This also marks Spader's return to the MCU for the first time since 2015. It's a decision that raises more questions than it does provide answers. James D'Arcy is also reprising his role as the human Jarvis.
Terry Matalas ("Star Trek: Picard") is on board as the showrunner. The cast also includes Henry Lewis ("The Goes Wrong Show"), Jonathan Sayer ("The Goes Wrong Show"), Orla Brady ("Bosch: Legacy"), Emily Hampshire ("Schitt's Creek"), and Ruaridh Mollica ("The Franchise").
The VisionQuest Trailer Brings Back Ultron In A WandaVision Sequel
By far the biggest takeaway from this first trailer for "VisionQuest" is that James Spader is truly back as Ultron. He's not just going to have a cameo appearance — this is a meaty role. What's more, we're also going to see Spader in the flesh, not just motion-capture work. This is a function of the other big takeaway from this trailer: it very much appears to be a direct "WandaVision" sequel.
"WandaVision" was designed to be a love letter to sitcoms, but in reality it was a hugely consequential part of the multiverse saga. It established how Wanda handled Vision's death, the dreamscape stuff we're seeing in the trailer, and how Vision is even kind of alive in the first place. This trailer also bills this as the third part of a trilogy that also includes "Agatha All Along." Be that as it may, the footage makes this look far more connected to "WandaVision." Then again, Marvel is good at keeping secrets.
Marvel decided not to make "Agatha All Along" Season 2, but this trailer makes it very clear that Marvel Studios intends to tie up all of these loose ends. We won't have to wonder what became of Vision or how he'll react to everything else we've learned. We're also not going to have to wonder whether or not Vision was truly a one-and-done villain. A lot of stuff from the MCU's past will be reckoned with within this show's run; that seems certain.
If this trailer is any indication, it's going to be a bizarre ride.
"VisionQuest" premieres on Disney+ on October 14, 2026.