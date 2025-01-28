The Real Reason Marvel Won't Make Agatha All Along Season 2

2024 saw just two live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe shows arrive on Disney+. First out of the gate was the "Hawkeye" spin-off "Echo," which ended after just one season, becoming a limited series like "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Then there was another spin-off in the form of "Agatha All Along," which focused on Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, who we first met in 2021's "WandaVision." Unfortunately for fans of the show, it looks like this spin-off is going to be a one-and-done as well.

The confirmation came from cast member Patti LuPone, who played Lilia in the series. The actor revealed rather firmly that "Agatha All Along" season 2 isn't happening. "There won't be one," LuPone said bluntly when asked about it on an episode of SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" radio show. So, that is that. Now, for those who haven't watched the show yet but still intend to, be aware that LuPone's further comments do contain spoilers, so read on with caution.

There had been at least some indication that a second season of "Agatha All Along" was possible at one point. That time seems to have passed and Marvel Studios is moving on. Speaking further, LuPone explained how she found out about her character's fate on the show, which also teed up the conversation about another season:

"Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, 'Patti, I'm just here to tell you that Lilia's going to die,' and I went, 'But I wanted a second season.'"

"Agatha All Along" finds Agatha Harkness down and out of magical powers after a certain goth teen helps to free her from a distorted spell. He then pleads with her to take him on the Witches' Road, a series of magical trials that rewards a witch with what they're missing, assuming they survive. The pair thusly put together a coven of equally desperate witches and make their way down the perilous road.