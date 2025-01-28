The Real Reason Marvel Won't Make Agatha All Along Season 2
2024 saw just two live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe shows arrive on Disney+. First out of the gate was the "Hawkeye" spin-off "Echo," which ended after just one season, becoming a limited series like "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Then there was another spin-off in the form of "Agatha All Along," which focused on Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, who we first met in 2021's "WandaVision." Unfortunately for fans of the show, it looks like this spin-off is going to be a one-and-done as well.
The confirmation came from cast member Patti LuPone, who played Lilia in the series. The actor revealed rather firmly that "Agatha All Along" season 2 isn't happening. "There won't be one," LuPone said bluntly when asked about it on an episode of SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" radio show. So, that is that. Now, for those who haven't watched the show yet but still intend to, be aware that LuPone's further comments do contain spoilers, so read on with caution.
There had been at least some indication that a second season of "Agatha All Along" was possible at one point. That time seems to have passed and Marvel Studios is moving on. Speaking further, LuPone explained how she found out about her character's fate on the show, which also teed up the conversation about another season:
"Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, 'Patti, I'm just here to tell you that Lilia's going to die,' and I went, 'But I wanted a second season.'"
"Agatha All Along" finds Agatha Harkness down and out of magical powers after a certain goth teen helps to free her from a distorted spell. He then pleads with her to take him on the Witches' Road, a series of magical trials that rewards a witch with what they're missing, assuming they survive. The pair thusly put together a coven of equally desperate witches and make their way down the perilous road.
Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaffer doesn't do second seasons
Jac Schaffer, who previously oversaw "WandaVision," served as the head writer and showrunner on "Agatha All Along." Marvel really likes working with her, as she signed a three-year deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Television back in 2021. But Schaffer isn't going to get stuck on a show for years on end. As LuPone explained:
"[Schaffer] said, 'I don't do second seasons.' She said, 'They wanted me to do a second season of 'WandaVision' and I didn't.' She said, 'There's too much to write,' so she does one-offs and I'm really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she's magic."
There's a lot to unpack here. Firstly, the idea that Marvel wanted "WandaVision" season 2, but Schaffer declined, is interesting. Granted, the studio easily could have tapped another writer to tackle the project, assuming it wanted to do it badly enough. The same could be said for "Agatha All Along." The implication is that Marvel doesn't want it badly enough to seek someone else out.
Part of that has to do with the fact that Marvel Studios is slowing down on its TV output in an attempt to focus on quality over quantity within the MCU. That's part of the reason why a TV show like "Ironheart," which finished filming well over a year ago, isn't getting a release until later in 2025. So, even if Marvel did want to make a second season of "Agatha All Along," it might be tough to find a spot on the calendar for it.
Aside from that, it comes back to the cost/benefit analysis for Disney. "Agatha All Along" was the third-most watched show on Disney+ last year, trailing only "The Acolyte" and "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." Yet, only "Percy" scored a renewal. Shows like this are tremendously expensive to make, which means they have to have a massive audience to justify their existence. If that cost/benefit analysis was more favorable, Disney would undoubtedly figure it out. Either way, fans of the show need to make peace with the idea that this is now and probably always will be a limited series.
"Agatha All Along" is streaming now on Disney+.