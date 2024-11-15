Marvel's Agatha All Along Season 2 – Will It Ever Happen?

This article contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along."

Jac Schaeffer's 2024 TV series "Agatha All Along" stars Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, a wicked sorceress who serves as a nemesis to the Scarlet Witch. The show is a direct spinoff of 2021's "WandaVision," where the character was first introduced. The new series saw Agatha forming a new coven of witches so that they along with her new teenage sidekick Teen (Joe Locke) could face the trials of the Witches' Road, a mysterious process that grants its survivors any wish they want. Agatha lost her witch powers, so she very much would like to have them back. The series also featured Aubrey Plaza as the Rio Vidal aka Death (who was Agatha's ex-girlfriend), as well as living legend, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Debra Jo Rupp.

The shows from within the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been a little frustrating to viewers, as one can never be sure if they are meant to be long-running series with new seasons on the horizon, or if they were designed to be encapsulated miniseries with a definite endpoint. Often, a Marvel show won't be defined as a series or a miniseries until near the end of its first season, and even then, a curious seeker would have to look up its entry on Wikipedia just to be sure. As of this writing, "Ironheart," "Echo," "Secret Invasion," "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," "Ms. Marvel," "Moon Knight," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "WandaVision" are described as miniseries. Only "Loki," "What If...?," and "Daredevil: Born Again" count as ongoing shows. Other upcoming shows remain up in the air.

"Agatha All Along" was also declared a miniseries, implying that no "second season" will ever be nigh. This wasn't a "season one." This was a nine-episode TV special. The miniseries was, however, well-received. "Agatha All Along" received generally positive reviews, with many responding cheerfully to the show's flippant humor and queerness. Some have even posited that the good reviews might lead to a new season or a miniseries sequel.

So far, however, a follow-up "Agatha" series remains in the realm of conjecture.