Every Martin McDonagh-Directed Movie, Ranked (Including Wild Horse Nine)

British-Irish filmmaker Martin McDonagh has become one of cinema's foremost stewards of the tragicomedy. In a McDonagh movie, violence or death can be hilarious, or devastating, or both. He forces us to sympathize with unlikable or even evil characters by showing that even those bad eggs still have human sides. Catholicism casts its shadow over McDonagh's stories, especially in how he loves to focus on guilty, even suicidally guilty, people. He dares you to sympathize with those guilty people in spite of their horrible sins and, quite often, he succeeds.

While there are usually glimmers of hope for redemption, McDonagh's stories never end with tidy answers, either. As for his crackling dialogue, it's remarkable how adept he is at both non-sequiturs and rhythmic back-and-forth. If Quentin Tarantino had been raised in London and Galway instead of Tennessee and Los Angeles, you'd have a writer like Martin McDonagh.

McDonagh began as a playwright, producing several plays in the 1990s and early 2000s. He moved into film in 2004 with his directed short, "Six Shooter," and then jumped to features with 2008's "In Bruges." He's remained there since and has become a frequent Oscar nominee to boot. To celebrate his sixth and latest film "Wild Horse Nine" hitting theaters, here are all of McDonagh's movies, ranked!