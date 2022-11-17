Director Martin McDonagh Sees The Banshees Of Inisherin As An In Bruges Sequel Gone Wrong

"The Banshees of Inisherin" was a homecoming for Martin McDonagh. After going stateside for his last two films, "Seven Psychopaths" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," he returned to Ireland, his homeland, for his aforementioned fourth feature. The setting wasn't the only familiar part for McDonagh; he once again cast Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, the stars of his film "In Bruges."

As was true of "In Bruges," "The Banshees of Inisherin" is a duet that lives and dies through the performances of Farrell and Gleeson. They aren't the only actors in either film, but the equally humorous and tear-jerking dynamics their characters share give the pictures their soul.

During an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," McDonagh said he and his actors were aware of the shadow they worked in while making "The Banshees of Inisherin." His goal was to both recapture the magic of the trio's first film while still doing something new.