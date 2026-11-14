5 Forgotten '80s Sitcoms That Still Hold Up Today

The 1980s were stacked with classic sitcoms. "Cheers," "Taxi," "The Golden Girls" and so many more had us pinned to our couches during primetime. Of course, there was also formulaic garbage like "Who's the Boss," "Full House" and "Growing Pains." This is always the state of play in television. But the quality-to-trash ratio was pretty favorable throughout the entire decade.

Nevertheless, there were many terrific '80s sitcoms that got axed before they had a chance to flourish. In most cases, they were flouting formula, which meant viewers had to adjust to different comedic rhythms. Audiences proved malleable with variety shows like "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," and "Saturday Night Live," but the sitcom structure was sacrosanct: set-up and punchline all the way to a tidy finale in 30 minutes. Every minor crisis got resolved with a closing laugh (unless it was "a very special episode"). Deviating too far from the norm was typically fatal.

The '80s sitcom graveyard is littered with coulda-been classics, most notably "Police Squad!," which died a quick death after six episodes, but later spawned the wildly successful "Naked Gun" franchise. Alas, there are others that were so unsuccessful and/or controversial that they're only streamable on YouTube via old VHS rips (if they're streamable at all). Here are five '80s sitcoms that undeservedly got a quick hook.