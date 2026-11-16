While we'll never really know what was going through the minds of the studio executives who thought releasing "Morbius" twice was a good idea, it's easy to imagine how a thought process that's more concerned with the bottom line than with storytelling and character might interpret the massive success of "Venom." If that movie can succeed by featuring a Spider-Man villain on his own without Spider-Man involved at all, then why can't all these other characters that came along when Sony got the Spidey rights? These characters are pretty much all the same, right? One's as good as any other.

Unfortunately for Sony, that's not exactly how it works. Villains, particularly Spider-Man's roster of sinister foes, are built to work in the context of their heroic counterparts, and the same usually goes for the supporting cast that orbits around them. It's the contrast and context that makes them interesting. Venom works in a starring role because he's been the protagonist of his own stories for far longer than he was a pure villain. Kraven the Hunter, on the other hand, doesn't have that development. Weirdly enough, the character who probably had the best shot at standing on their own was Morbius, who is only tangentially related to Spider-Man and has a history of starring in his own stories, albeit with very little success. Alas, it turns out that sometimes, you actually have to make a good movie, and "Morbius" is anything but that.

Of course, trying to make a Spider-Man universe without Spider-Man was only one of several baffling choices Sony made with its attempted franchise. If any executive had bothered to ask literally anyone who reads comics or knows about superheroes if they should make a movie about Morbius or Madame Web, they would've found out just from the facial expression they were met with that this was a terrible idea. Her web may connect us all, but it certainly wasn't going to connect with audiences.