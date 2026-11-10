Sydney Sweeney Delivered One Of Her Best Performances In A Beloved HBO Miniseries

Sydney Sweeney has had her share of hits, but she must also be used to some of her best work going overlooked. Indeed, Sweeney's 2025 film "Americana" was completely ignored at the box office and her psychological drama "Clementine" came and went without much fanfare amidst the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns. But while it was nowhere near the cultural phenomenon that "Euphoria" was at the height of its success, "Sharp Objects" did receive widespread praise upon its debut in 2018, earning eight Emmy award nominations and garnering Sweeney significant attention for her portrayal of psychiatric patient Alice.

Alice shares a self-harm problem with Amy Adams' Camille Preaker — who, after returning to her hometown of Wind Gap, Missouri, finds herself reflecting on her time in treatment. In these flashbacks, we see her meeting Alice, who handles her own issues by retreating into her iPod. The pair formed a bond during their time in the facility, and it seems Sweeney managed to impress "Sharp Objects" director Jean-Marc Vallée while filming her scenes as well.

As the actor once told Harper's Bazaar, "[Vallée] kept bringing me back more and more for different scenes, and he'd add me in here and there, so really, he and I were able to build my character together." It seems that was a result of Sweeney's dedication to the role, which, as she told the outlet, involved going to hospitals "where there were patients that self-harmed" and spending time with them. Equally impressive was the fact that, as she previously told Nylon, she would film her "Sharp Objects" scenes on weekends before getting on a red-eye flight to Portland to film her scenes for Netflix's "Everything Sucks!" Both ended up being two of Sydney Sweeney's best projects.