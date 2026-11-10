The Crow Star Bill Skarsgård Knows Exactly What Went Wrong With The Remake

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The world waited 30 years for a remake of "The Crow," and to say it wasn't worth the wait would be an understatement. Now, that movie's star, Bill Skarsgard, has opened up about the experience. When it comes to what went wrong, Skarsgard has a pretty good idea.

A lot of actors almost played the Crow before Skarsgard got stuck with it, but the movie focuses on soulmates Eric and Shelly who are brutally murdered. Eric is given a chance to save the love of his life and has to traverse the worlds of the living and the dead in search of revenge. Rupert Sanders ("Snow White and the Huntsman") wound up in the director's chair.

That partnership wasn't fruitful. "The Crow" was dubbed a "dull, lifeless, meaningless remake" by /Film at the time. It also wasn't a success commercially. On a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Skarsgard reflected on the 2024 movie's failure. What it really comes down to is a rush job that went into production without a finished script:

"I think the lesson was that I'm not signing on to anything without a finished script. But it's surprising how common it is that something gets green-lit and then you're struggling with finishing the script because the dates are already set and the studio's already locked everything in motion. And it's like, 'Oh, the script needed...'"

There is a long dark history behind "The Crow" franchise, most notably the death of the original movie's star Brandon Lee towards the end of production. To state the obvious, making a bad movie isn't anywhere near on that level, but there is something to be said for this seeming doomed from the outset.