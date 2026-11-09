Before Batman: The Killing Joke, Legendary Comic Writer Alan Moore Wrote A Clayface Story

Ah, the 1980s, when a not-yet-broken-by-the-comics-industry Alan Moore would still write as work for hire on superhero comics. In 1986, Moore wrote "Whatever Happened To The Man of Tomorrow?" and imagined a hypothetical ending for the Superman mythos.

The previous year, Moore contributed three Richard Corben-drawn pages to the exquisite corpse comic "Heroes for Hope: Starring the X-Men." Moore depicts the then-reformed Magneto experiencing a bleak fantasy of a ruined world where his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants stands triumphant, albeit on a mountain of corpses.

Then there's 1988's "The Killing Joke," the infamous origin (maybe) for the Joker. It's one of the most famous and influential Batman stories ever. "Batman" and "Batman Returns" director Tim Burton has said, "['The Killing Joke' is] the first comic I've ever loved." But many hate it for a pivotal sequence where the Joker shoots, strips, and disables Barbara Gordon.

Moore has praised Brian Bolland's artwork but has voiced regrets about writing the comic. "I think ['The Killing Joke'] put far too much melodramatic weight upon a character that was never designed to carry it. It was too nasty, it was too physically violent," Moore has said, feeling it spawned the "regrettable trend" of "grimness and psychosis" in superhero comics.

Previously, in 1987, Moore wrote a story about a different Batman villain: Clayface. "Mortal Clay," drawn by artist George Freeman, was published in "Batman Annual" #11. The issue (advertised as "Villains In Love!") includes two stories: "Love Bird," a backup by Max Allan Collins and Norm Breyfogle, about the Penguin attempting to reform, and "Mortal Clay," about Clayface's obsessive romance with ... a department store mannequin. It's got the flowery prose and super-villainous psychological depth of "The Killing Joke" without the "nastiness" that makes that story a classic in most people's eyes (but not Moore's).