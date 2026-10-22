Why Matt Hagen From Clayface Looks So Familiar

In James Watkins' new supervillain origin tale "Clayface," Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries plays Matt Hagen, a rising star in Hollywood who, at the beginning of the movie, has just been nominated for an Academy Award. Matt is celebrated for how handsome he is, and often recalls his rough childhood on the mean streets of Gotham City. After a gangster mutilates his face for sleeping with the wrong woman, Matt turns to an scientist (Naomi Ackie) who has invented an experimental technology that can possibly repair the damage. As quickly as you can say "Riddle me this, Batman," Matt finds that nanites are transforming him into a clay-skinned shapeshifter with homicidal tendencies.

"Clayface" is Harries' highest-profile film to date, although he began accruing screen credits as early as 2011 when he appeared opposite Minnie Driver in an independent British musical called "Hunky Dory." In 2012, he made his TV debut on the BBC Two series "Parade's End," written by Tom Stoppard and based on the novels by Ford Madox Ford. He only had a small part in episode four, but it was a pretty notable project, starring actors like Benedict Cumberbatch, Rebecca Hall, and Janet McTeer.

Harries appears to be a hard-working and devoted actor who takes jobs as they come. In 2014, he was in two theatrical features and one TV movie: "Under Milk Wood" was based on the popular Dylan Thomas-based radio drama, "Ironclad: Battle for Blood" was a corny war epic sequel, and "If I Don't Come Home: Letters from D-Day" was a penetrating WWII drama. One might say that Harries' "big break" came when he played the character of Sackler in nine episodes of ITV's 2015 series "Jekyll and Hyde."