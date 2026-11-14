Brad Pitt Helped This Underrated Prime Video Comic Book Adaptation Get Made

If you see Brad Pitt's name in the credits for a movie he doesn't star in, it's probably because the film was produced by Plan B Entertainment, which was founded in 2001 by Pitt, his then-wife Jennifer Aniston, the late Brad Grey, and Kristin Hahn. The production company has many Pitt vehicles on its resume ("Ad Astra," "F1") but that's not all. For instance, Plan B recently co-produced the meta horror magnum opus "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma."

Plan B first ventured into TV with the failed Ryan Murphy pilot "Pretty/Handsome" in 2008, which was not picked up to series at FX. The company has since returned to TV and produced shows across different streaming platforms and networks, with its biggest recent hits including "3 Body Problem" and "Adolescence" for Netflix. But it hasn't had success across the board, as the Plan B co-produced Prime Video time travel series "Paper Girls" was canceled after one season in 2022.

"Paper Girls" adapts a 2015-2019 Image Comic series by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang. The morning after Halloween 1988 in fictional Cleveland, Ohio, suburb Sony Stream, four preteen paper girls — "new girl" Erin Tieng (Riley Lai Nelet), Tiff Quilkin (Camryn Jones) Mackenzie "Mac" Doyle (Sofia Rosinsky), and KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza) — discover a time machine in an abandoned basement. The comic follows them across different time periods. At first, they're just sent to their immediate future in 2016, where they meet a grown up Erin (Ali Wong in the show). But later trips swing back and forth from prehistoric times to the far future.

With its eight episode run, Prime Video's "Paper Girls" merely scratched that surface. Its short life sadly mirrors Vaughan's acclaimed comic "Y: The Last Man" being turned into a single-season show as well.