NASA's Tribute To Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Is Literally Out Of This World

I love space. The reason why the science fiction genre has always been so appealing to us puny humans is as deep-rooted and primal as the instincts that made us look up in the first place. For as long as we've been on this planet, gazing at the endless expanse of the night sky, we've dreamed of reaching those stars (after first figuring out what the heck those lights even were, of course). And as we waited for technology to catch up to our ambitions, our narrative-loving ancestors spent eons doing the next best thing: stoking our imaginations and crafting stories where we could, in fact, do the impossible.

Not coincidentally, that's also why I love "Star Trek" and it's a major factor in why the late, great Patrick Stewart's portrayal of Jean-Luc Picard will forever be so meaningful. Who else outside of William Shatner's Captain Kirk best embodies the pure exploratory spirit of Gene Roddenberry? While our current attempts to expand our reach into the cosmos are dominated by ego and wealth and political agendas, Captain Picard couldn't possibly be more different.

That goes a long way towards explaining why Stewart's passing has struck a chord with so many ... including, apparently, NASA itself. While heartbroken reactions come pouring in across Hollywood and the world, one in particular feels profoundly fitting. In a social media post, the official account for NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center paid tribute with a simple but moving image of two galaxies in the midst of colliding — which, from our vantage point, resembles the famous shape of the USS Enterprise itself.

History will never forget the name Captain Picard. Thank you for inspiring the Next Generation of explorers. ✨ pic.twitter.com/5GbduqSfxL — NASA Goddard (@NASAGoddard) October 29, 2026

The accompanying caption is as follows: