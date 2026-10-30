Patrick Stewart's 5 Best Non-Star Trek Performances, Ranked

Patrick Stewart is often thought of as a pretty serious actor. And why not? He's great at it. He's a big reason why the "X-Men" movies were so pivotal within the superhero genre, as he brought a real gravitas to the role of Charles Xavier. But when Stewart got the chance to be funny, he was extremely funny. That was never more apparent than when he was on "American Dad."

The animated show proved that Stewart was an underrated comedic genius. As Avery Bullock, the Deputy Director of the CIA, this classically trained actor got to cut loose, saying and doing some of the most absurd things imaginable. That makes sense, given that this show hails from the mind of "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane. It's one thing to have MacFarlane say crazy stuff as Stan or Roger. It's another thing to get Patrick f*****g Stewart to say lines like "We're doing cocaine and shooting guns," or "I tapped her like a pony keg, knocked her around so much I lost my security deposit."

Stewart didn't disguise his voice and Avery even looks a great deal like him. The real genius of it all is that we know damn well who is behind the character. Stewart seemed to know that and played it up, going extra hard on the most insane lines.

We were lucky enough to get 125 episodes of this show featuring Avery Bullock. Of those 125 episodes, Stewart was arguably the best part of most of them. He fully committed to the bit, every time. (Ryan Scott)