Patrick Stewart's Greatest Star Trek Episode Proves Why He Was A Sci-Fi Legend

The late, great Patrick Stewart consistently turned in great performances on the hit series "Star Trek: The Next Generation," infusing his character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard, with authority, dignity, and confidence. Stewart played the character like the college professor you are terrified of letting down, as a man with impeccable standards. When Captain Picard broke down, you knew that things had gotten very bad indeed for him. Many might recall Stewart's performances in "NextGen" episodes like "Chain of Command," "The Inner Light," or "Sarek" as notable emotional highlights for the actor, and particularly harsh struggles for his character.

I would say that Stewart's best "NextGen" performance came in the episode "Family," the second episode of the show's fourth season, and the first after "The Best of Both Worlds," the show's most famous episode and, infamously, one that was painful for Stewart.

The action of "Family" takes place shortly after Picard had been assimilated by the Borg. The USS Enterprise is undergoing repairs near Earth, and Picard is going to take some shore leave. He claims that he has healed from the trauma of being mentally and bodily violated by the Borg, saying to Counselor Troi (Marina Sirtis) that his nightmares have stopped and that he's strong again.

Troi knows right away, though, that Picard has not healed all the way. She is also curious as to why Picard has chosen to return to his home village of La Barre, France, when previously he didn't like to go on vacations at all. Stewart is masterly in these early scenes, communicating his denial and lingering trauma with a recognizable human arrogance.

When Picard goes home, we'll see cracks begin to form. The stagey resolve on display at the episode's beginning fades when he faces his estranged brother, Robert (Jeremy Kemp).